Carlos Marin’s family has claimed that the late Il Divo singer could have been saved if he had been treated for Covid-19 in Spain.The 53-year-old died last week after contracting the Delta variant of coronavirus.He had been placed in an induced coma in a Manchester hospital earlier in the month as the group were forced to cancel their UK Christmas tour.However, member’s of Marin’s family have now said that they are “convinced” he would have lived if he’d been in his home country of Spain.Lawyer Alberto Martin told local Spanish media: “I spoke with his mum the day he...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO