Swinney on how Tigers will handle loss of another WR due to COVID

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 23 hours ago

Dabo Swinney and Co. have had to weather the storm that’s affected Clemson all season — the injury bug.

Just as it appeared that the Tigers were getting healthier at the receiver position — the room that’s dealt with the most injuries — they were delivered another blow this week.

Clemson, which will already be without six scholarship receivers — Justyn Ross, Will Taylor, Brannon Spector, Ajou Ajou, and Frank Ladson, Jr. for Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl— is now down E.J. Williams.

Swinney announced that Williams, who was not at practice on Monday, will miss Wednesday’s game as he’s in the team’s COVID-19 protocols .

It’s been a tough-luck season for the sophomore receiver out of Phenix City (Ala.), who returned to practice at the start of bowl preparations after missing the last two regular-season games with a leg injury.

Swinney was asked just how big of a concern Clemson’s lack of depth at the receiver position is.

“Well, we’ve had sevens scholarship receivers out the last two games, so we’re beyond that now,” he said. “We just roll with it. We’re experienced in not having guys. There’s nothing you can do, get the next guys ready. Excited about that.”

247Sports

Dabo Swinney previews Cheez-It Bowl, Clemson starter out due to COVID-19

Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Matt Campbell participated in a joint press conference on Wednesday morning. The transcript of their comments is below. DABO SWINNEY: Good morning, everyone. Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and enjoyed the week. We've had a great visit. It's flown by. I knew it would. Just really proud of our team and how they have handled themselves, and we've had great preparation.
Dabo Swinney
Justyn Ross
AllClemson

Swinney Not Concerned About Tigers Lack of Depth at WR

ORLANDO — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the 19th-ranked Tigers will be without wide receiver E.J. Williams when they play Iowa State in Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl. “Yeah, he’s in COVID protocol. Unfortunately, just when I thought we were getting a break,” Swinney said during Tuesday’s coaches press...
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
The Clemson Insider

