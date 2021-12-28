Swinney on how Tigers will handle loss of another WR due to COVID

Dabo Swinney and Co. have had to weather the storm that’s affected Clemson all season — the injury bug.

Just as it appeared that the Tigers were getting healthier at the receiver position — the room that’s dealt with the most injuries — they were delivered another blow this week.

Clemson, which will already be without six scholarship receivers — Justyn Ross, Will Taylor, Brannon Spector, Ajou Ajou, and Frank Ladson, Jr. for Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl— is now down E.J. Williams.

Swinney announced that Williams, who was not at practice on Monday, will miss Wednesday’s game as he’s in the team’s COVID-19 protocols .

It’s been a tough-luck season for the sophomore receiver out of Phenix City (Ala.), who returned to practice at the start of bowl preparations after missing the last two regular-season games with a leg injury.

Swinney was asked just how big of a concern Clemson’s lack of depth at the receiver position is.

“Well, we’ve had sevens scholarship receivers out the last two games, so we’re beyond that now,” he said. “We just roll with it. We’re experienced in not having guys. There’s nothing you can do, get the next guys ready. Excited about that.”

