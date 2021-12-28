Viral Videos: A List Of 2021’s Most Popular TikTok Trends
More people gravitated to TikTok this year, making it the most visited website over Google. This year brought some of the social media platform’s biggest and outrageous trends. We rounded up a list of the most popular TikTok trends of 2021.
Whether TikTok users were complaining about their work from home woes or the videos that live in our heads rent free, there were a lot of trending topics that started on the viral platform. These videos also received thousands of views across other social media platforms we love like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook but the reality is TikTok is where most people found themselves scrolling the most this year.
There are millions of users on TikTok posting and following. Naturally, there are several challenges, songs and effects that grow quickly on the site. Many artists are being discovered or rediscovered because of these trends and the massive use of their songs. Surely, Natasha Bedingfield is happy to be a small piece of the resurgence with her song “Unwritten” going viral this year.
Still, it is a wonder how these trends come about. Sometimes it begins with one person’s infatuation or use of a sound. Other times, the video is older footage Gen Z’ers may have missed from the Vine wave that hit the world in 2013.
TikTok provides a stage for thought-provoking videos and misinformation. Many worlds exists on the platform from beauty to safety hacks. We previously reported one of the most outlandish beauty trends to date where users began using lubricant as primer. As we dive deeper into the trends that made a mark in 2021, readers will discover that TikTok is truly a world of its own.
Here is a huge list of TikTok’s favorites conveniently categorized because there are just so many videos to choose from:
Join us as we celebrate all the trends, moments, and movements that made 2021-one-of-a-kind on TikTok – and it's all powered by you
Check out Year on TikTok 2021 here https://t.co/asm1ikx6fW pic.twitter.com/KzgNXImgIH
— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 6, 2021
Take a look inside our list of TikTok’s most popular trends this year.
1. WFH Woes
Source:thiswellplannedlife
@thiswellplannedlife
When the meeting should have been an email #wfh #workfromhome #zoommeeting #meeting #worktok♬ original sound - Chevonne
When that meeting could have been an email or when you are forced to turn on your Zoom camera. All of these viral videos were super relatable this year.
2. Dating In Your…
Source:jill.niiicole
@jill.niiicole
I’m sorry this was so much fun. Also I’m just gonna keep my cat #thankyew #fyp #lol♬ Dating in your...... - Jamie Buckley pt and actor
Dating in your (insert whatever age here) became a trend this year because dating is just hard whenever you have to do it. Shout out the couples that figured it out, because wedding tiktok is also a thing.
3. Living In My Head Rent Free
@tally_nawrocki
#stitch with @jessssthemess What would be going on in my head if I ever met my celebrity crushes.. #funny #rentfree #ellen #comedy♬ original sound - Tally
So many funny videos resurfaced from this viral trend on TikTok. This one is hilarious! The trend quickly made its way to other platforms.
4. Tell Me Without Telling Me
Source:kaisocal
@kaisocal
Why are men like this? #tellmewithouttellingme #coupleproblems #rant #relatable #boyfriendproblems #comedy #fyp #foryou #stitchthis #wtf♬ Sneaky Snitch - Kevin MacLeod
Tell me you live with a man without telling me you live with a man. This was sort of a show and tell trend and we lived for it in 2021.
5. I Love You More Than My Life
Source:iamcardib
@iamcardib
Listen we try Should we do more tiktoks?♬ Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life) - Nimco Happy
Somali artist Nimco Happy’s wildest dreams came true thanks to this sound and trend on TikTok. Celebrities like Cardi B even joined in on the fun.
6. Sheeeeesh
@brintmitchell
#greenscreen #sheeesh #theboys #dads #decks #dadlife♬ Sheeeshhh - King Julio
This sound made its way into people’s rap songs far beyond TikTok, and we still have no idea where it came from. Somehow, it’s still funny.
7. Thrift Hacks
Source:shesamadthrifter
@shesamadthrifter
Reply to @poshpicnics_nola Happy Birthday Beautiful! If you have any questions let me know! Heavy duty safety pin! You can have opening as wide or sma♬ original sound - shesamadthrifter
The kids are alright. More users are leaning towards a more sustainable life, so the thrift hacks and flips are in abundance on the platform.
8. Something About A Tidy Home
Source:byronbrownphoto
@byronbrownphoto
Cleaning before editing. #foryou #losangeles #cleantok #cleaning #fyp #christmas♬ original sound - Byron Brown
#CleanTok has garnered over 27.9 billion views because people love seeing other people’s tidy homes. Strange but interesting trend.
9. Life Hacks
@therealtiktokdoc
#fact #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner♬ THE WALTZ OF LOST CHANCES - Emilio Merone
So many things to discover on TikTok, and this trend of spreading helpful tips is one of our favorites.
10. The Crate Challenge
Source:lilgnar
nah he tweakin . #cratechallenge pic.twitter.com/BhsKxzqrqW— lil gnar ✱ (@lilgnar) August 26, 2021
People became really bored, but the crate challenge where people attempted to climb up stacks of milk crates proved to be quite entertaining.
11. Lube As Primer
Source:seananthonyv
@seananthonyv
Life Changing hack?! #seananthony #makeuphacks #makeupfyp #makeup #viralmakeup #beautytips #beauty #lifehack #makeupreview #beautyhacks♬ Girls Want Girls - Drake
This beauty trend is wild and clinically very unsafe but that didn’t stop the girls from trying it for a flawless finish.
12. Adult Swim
Source:blackquarterzip
@blackquarterzip ♬ Running Away - VANO 3000 & BADBADNOTGOOD & Samuel T. Herring
This trend started by the network’s social media manager was pure marketing genius. So many walks of life joined in to create videos doing what they do best adding the adult swim bumper to the end. Bravo!
13. The Silhouette Challenge
Source:mrsmosquito
@mrsmosquito
Tried this trend...wait for it #silhouette #mrsmosquito #fyp #xybca #trending #foryou #putyourheadonmyshoulder♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder - Giulia Di Nicolantonio
This one had the timeline in a frenzy. It was quite the sexy trend until people started to make a mockery of the entire challenge.
14. Buss It!
Source:challxn
@challxn
I wanted to play too Ib: @erikadavila120♬ I love women - erika davila
The Buss It challenge put Erica Banks in the spotlight. TikTok users transformed and dropped it down with their “Megan knees.”
15. ‘Backyardigans’ At No. 1
Source:thenextkidz
@thenextkidz
we are castaways #thenextkidz #fyp #castaways #LGBTQ #dancers #foryou♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans
Yes the children’s show Backyardigans began to trend thanks to the song “Castaways,” which went on to debut at #1 on the US Spotify Viral 50 chart .
Comments / 0