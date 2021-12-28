Kansas family still hoping for answers in woman's 1998 killing

Twenty-three years after a Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed, her family is still hoping for justice. Relatives of Christina Ranae King gathered Monday evening to pray and release balloons in her memory.

King was fatally beaten on Christmas Day in 1998, leaving behind a daughter who was 10 at the time. The vigil was organized by an advocacy group that works to promote transparency in law enforcement. Organizer Khadijah Hardaway says cases like King’s are why the police department should open a cold case unit.

A police spokeswoman says the case remains open and that developing a cold case unit is a top priority for Chief Karl Oakman.