Adele, Mariah Carey Retain Their Hold on Charts; Roddy Ricch’s

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele remained on top of the album...

DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey On Her ‘Critical’ Relationship With Hit Christmas Song

Mariah Carey recently opened up about her relationship with her hit Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The song has become a Christmas staple, often being played on the radio multiple times a day, sometimes on the same station alone. Some hate it, some can’t get enough of it for its place in Christmas tradition history.
RNB Cincy 100.3

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
Billboard

Billboard Explains: Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey

The latest episode of Billboard Explains goes deep on "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas, with her 1994 holiday original “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topping the Billboard Hot 100 multiple times over the last few years and ranking as the most popular song of all time on the Billboard Holiday 100.
UPI News

Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version,) followed by Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 3, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.
@wearemitu

The Ultimate Timeline of Mariah Carey’s Adorable Romance With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Songbird Supreme Mariah Carey is known for her meteoric, three-decade’s worth of success, diamond-certified accolades, and songs we’ll never stop karaoke-ing to like “Hero,” “Always Be My Baby” and “We Belong Together.” The 52-year-old New York native is no stranger to platinum hits, multi-million dollar collaborations with brands like MAC and McDonald’s, and sold-out arena shows. That being said, the soulful singer’s love life has had its major ups and downs since her start in the music world in 1990 with the release of her iconic first album “Mariah Carey.”
Newsday

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' is No. 1 again

"All I Want for Christmas Is You," the perennial holiday hit by Long Island music star Mariah Carey, has risen from No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart to No. 1 for the week ending Dec. 25, setting or extending records in the process. The 1994 single, which...
AceShowbiz

Adele's '30' Is Unrivaled on Billboard 200 Chart After Five Weeks

Meanwhile, Roddy Ricch's new album 'Live Life Fast' debuts at No. 4 with Nat King Cole's 'The Christmas Song' returning to the Top 10 in the holiday week. AceShowbiz - Adele's latest album "30" is stationary at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album atops the chart for a fifth consecutive, and total, week after earning 212,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 23, according to MRC Data.
rapradar.com

Video: Roddy Ricch “25 Million”

Hot off the release of his Live Life Fast, Roddy Ricch enjoys the life of a millionaire in the album’s latest music video. Directed by child and Roddy Ricch, the L.A. superstar attends a board meeting entertained by twerkers and pops bubbly with his staff before taking his bag of money onboard a yacht full of eye-candy. Life is good, Roddy Rich’s is better.
thesource.com

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Congratulates Her For Her Holiday Single

Mariah Carey is getting a special congratulations for her certified diamond holiday single. The mom of two took to social media show a touching card she received from her 10-year old daughter, Monroe, in celebration of her 1994 hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topping charts for yet another festive season.
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Emotions”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. Sometimes, the obvious record-label idea is the right idea. In 1991, Mariah Carey was...
arcamax.com

Mariah Carey doesn't drive

Mariah Carey thinks it's "better for the world" if she doesn't drive. The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker - who has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - let her driving license expire because she was uncomfortable with getting behind the wheel when she lived in New York.
AOL Corp

Mariah Carey's Christmas hit makes Billboard chart history: 'I'm just so thankful'

Mariah Carey says she doesn't want a lot for Christmas, but she is getting so much more off the success of her humble, chart-busting Christmas song. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has peaked to the No. 1 slot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the third year in a row. Carey's Christmas carol was first released in 1994 and hit No. 1 for the first time in more than 20 years in 2019. With growing popularity, the song hit No. 1 again in 2020, and now it's ringing at the top once more.
mix929.com

Mariah Carey takes over London Underground’s intercom

Mariah Carey is helping London Underground’s commuters to feel a bit more festive on their travels by taking over the system’s intercom. The Grammy winner revealed on Wednesday that she has teamed with Amazon Music UK to take over the transit system’s speakers to make sure travelers stay safe and “stand behind the yellow line.”
Stereogum

Stream Roddy Ricch’s New Album Live Life Fast

Back in September, Roddy Ricch tweeted the title of his sophomore album, LIVE LIFE FAST. A few months later, on December 1, the Compton rapper shared a release date (December 17) and a still of him behind the wheel. Now, the album is out and available to hear in full.
Billboard

Adele Enters Fourth Week Atop Australia’s Albums Chart With ’30’

It’s a week before Christmas, though Adele, Elton John and Dua Lipa get their presents early. Adele starts a fourth straight week at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with 30 (Columbia/Sony), while fellow British pop superstars Elton and Dua snag a fourth non-consecutive cycle atop the Australian singles survey with “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” (via Warner/Universal).
energy941.com

Mariah Carey Surprises McDonald’s Customers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Mariah Carey performs during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Customers and staff got an extra Christmas gift when Mariah Carey visited a Colorado McDonald’s. During...
