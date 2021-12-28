Adele, Mariah Carey Retain Their Hold on Charts; Roddy Ricch’s

Mariah Carey says she doesn't want a lot for Christmas, but she is getting so much more off the success of her humble, chart-busting Christmas song. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has peaked to the No. 1 slot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the third year in a row. Carey's Christmas carol was first released in 1994 and hit No. 1 for the first time in more than 20 years in 2019. With growing popularity, the song hit No. 1 again in 2020, and now it's ringing at the top once more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO