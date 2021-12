MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in these photos. The individual is wanted for questioning in a December 18, 2021 Kidnapping/Robbery. If anyone know the whereabouts of this individual, please contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO