Rand Paul: Fauci responsible for thousands of COVID deaths due to 'de-emphasizing therapeutics'

R and Paul is going after Dr. Anthony Fauci again, this time on his father's show.

Paul said Monday on the Ron Paul Liberty Report that he thinks thousands die in the United States every month from COVID-19 because of Fauci "de-emphasizing therapeutics" in favor of vaccines.



"I think Fauci is of the philosophy that vaccines are incredibly successful and are the way to go versus therapeutics," Paul told his father.

FAUCI FINALLY ADMITS OMICRON IS LESS SEVERE



Paul claimed Fauci has had a bias toward vaccines for years, pointing to his involvement in the AIDS epidemic. He said Fauci wanted to develop a vaccine for AIDS, which he claims some people think hindered the development of a therapeutic solution. Paul said the therapeutic solution ended up being the best in combating AIDS, and Fauci's bias for a vaccine then is "the same way now."

Paul and Fauci have feuded several times over COVID-19. In late November, Fauci said in an interview that Republicans like Paul and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz calling for his prosecution is nothing but "noise" in the political sphere, saying they criticized science "because I represent science."

Paul claimed on social media that statement was "astounding and alarming."

Paul told radio and television host Dan Bongino on Dec. 13 that COVID-19 restrictions are really about "conditioning" people to "submit to government." Bongino agreed, saying there doesn't seem to be an "endpoint" to growing government restrictions related to COVID-19.

On Monday, Fauci encouraged the public to cancel New Year's Eve plans due to the threat from the omicron variant. In a Sunday interview, he said vaccine mandates for air travel could effectively increase vaccination rates.

