ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul: Fauci responsible for thousands of COVID deaths due to 'de-emphasizing therapeutics'

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 23 hours ago

R and Paul is going after Dr. Anthony Fauci again, this time on his father's show.

Paul said Monday on the Ron Paul Liberty Report that he thinks thousands die in the United States every month from COVID-19 because of Fauci "de-emphasizing therapeutics" in favor of vaccines.


"I think Fauci is of the philosophy that vaccines are incredibly successful and are the way to go versus therapeutics," Paul told his father.

FAUCI FINALLY ADMITS OMICRON IS LESS SEVERE


Paul claimed Fauci has had a bias toward vaccines for years, pointing to his involvement in the AIDS epidemic. He said Fauci wanted to develop a vaccine for AIDS, which he claims some people think hindered the development of a therapeutic solution. Paul said the therapeutic solution ended up being the best in combating AIDS, and Fauci's bias for a vaccine then is "the same way now."

Paul and Fauci have feuded several times over COVID-19. In late November, Fauci said in an interview that Republicans like Paul and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz calling for his prosecution is nothing but "noise" in the political sphere, saying they criticized science "because I represent science."

Paul claimed on social media that statement was "astounding and alarming."

Paul told radio and television host Dan Bongino on Dec. 13 that COVID-19 restrictions are really about "conditioning" people to "submit to government." Bongino agreed, saying there doesn't seem to be an "endpoint" to growing government restrictions related to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Monday, Fauci encouraged the public to cancel New Year's Eve plans due to the threat from the omicron variant. In a Sunday interview, he said vaccine mandates for air travel could effectively increase vaccination rates.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden hits Delaware beach with new puppy and fuels White House Omicron confusion by saying he WILL issue domestic flight vaccine mandate IF his medical team advises it - one day after Fauci flip flopped on his support for one

Joe Biden fueled confusion on Tuesday by saying he will issue a vaccine mandate for domestic flights if his medical team advises it - one day after Dr Anthony Fauci walked back his comments in support of such a measure. Biden told reporters at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware - while walking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BGR.com

CDC faces criticism that it’s gone from following the science to following the CEOs

In a CNN interview on Monday, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci defended a big change to the CDC Covid guidelines. His comments, to say the least, have raised some eyebrows. Because he did so in a way that made the CDC’s change — which shortens the quarantine guidelines for people with positive but asymptomatic Covid cases — sound like it was motivated at least in part by economic imperatives. Matter of fact, Dr. Fauci comes right out and says so, in a clip you can watch below.
SCIENCE
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Ron Paul
Person
Ted Cruz
KRON4 News

Fauci: U.S. should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said such […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Therapeutics#Omicron#Republicans
The Independent

Fox News host calls to fire ‘power drunk’ Fauci over domestic flight vaccine mandates

Fox and Friends host Will Cain lashed out at infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci after he raised the possibility that requiring domestic air travelers to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 could help bring the pandemic under control.Dr Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and longtime director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, made the suggestion during a Monday appearance on MSNBC when he said it would be “reasonable” for the Biden administration to consider such a plan.“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Dr Fauci...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Cancel your New Year's Eve party plans, says Fauci as he advocates vaccine passports for domestic flights: US records 200,000 new COVID cases every day - the highest seven-day average since January 19

Americans have been told by President Joe Biden's covid tsar Dr. Anthony Fauci to cancel big parties as the Omicron variant tears across the nation. Daily cases have spiked in recent weeks, up 68 percent over the past two weeks, and America's top infectious disease expert warns that things will only worsen in the near future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Fauci backtracks on vaccine mandate on domestic flights after backlash

Dr Anthony Fauci has appeared to walk back his support of enacting a vaccine mandate for airline passengers after conservatives lashed out at the idea. The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease made the comments during an appearance on CNN after anchor Jim Acosta asked him to follow up on previous statements and confirm that the Biden administration was considering domestic flight vaccine mandates."No, what I said, Jim, was that everything that comes up as a possibility, we put it on the table and we consider it. That does not mean that it is going...
HEALTH
WDIO-TV

Biden pledges full support to states; Fauci touts travel vaccination mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Monday pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests. Joining a regular meeting between his coronavirus response team and the National Governors Association, Biden said,...
TRAVEL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy