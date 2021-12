MIAMI - Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken explains why Stetson Bennett is his starting quarterback. TODD MONKEN: All right, so here we are. Everything that you work for in the off-season, that you point towards, we're here. I think we've had a really good couple of weeks of practice, getting the guys going again right after the Alabama game was hard with finals and a lot of things they had on their plate, but last week I thought we had a good week of practice, and we've continued that once we got down here. We're excited about the opportunity being one of four teams left that have a chance to play for a National Championship, and I'm confident we'll be ready to go.

