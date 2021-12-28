ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indoor gatherings limited to 10; 50 new cases on island

By MICHAEL BRESTOVANSKY Hawaii Tribune-Herald
Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 2 days ago

Indoor gatherings on the Big Island are once again limited to no more than 10 people under a new emergency rule issued yesterday. The rule cites the rapid...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 26 New Cases On Big Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A lower case count was reported today on the Big Island, but statewide numbers are back up over 1,500. (BIVN) – There were 1,561 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 824 cases reported on Tuesday. Of that number, 1,322 cases were identified on Oʻahu. Three (3) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.
HILO, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

County expects Thursday will have highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic

Tomorrow may have the highest number of COVID cases in a single day on the Big Island since the beginning of the pandemic, county officials believe. Although final numbers from the state Department of Health will not be available until Thursday, early estimates indicate the potential for more than 220 cases to be reported, according to a county news release.
SCIENCE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

DOH revises state’s isolation, quarantine policy

The state Department of Health is revising its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine policies to closely align with recommendations made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These changes are effective Monday, Jan. 3 and are as follows:. If COVID-19 positive regardless of vaccination status: Isolate for at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa has recalled rules that no longer required people without symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate or test if they have been in contact with a positive case, the government announced on Tuesday, saying an amended circular will be re-issued. Last week the health ministry...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

COVID Hospitalizations Up As Cases Increase

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) = As the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida has increased this month, hospitalizations also have gone up. Data posted online Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed 2,406 patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals. That, for example, compared to 1,298 on December 6 and 1,403 on December 13. The data Monday showed 325 COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units, up from 265 on December 6 and 266 on December 13. While the numbers have increased in December, they remain far below the hospitalization totals this summer, when the delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the state. For instance, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on September 1, according to federal data. (©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Thegardenisland.com

Omicron, gatherings threaten spike; 42 new cases Monday

LIHU‘E — Kaua‘i officials are foreseeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. “Unfortunately, we are anticipating a continuing increase in cases due to omicron’s transmissibility, holiday gatherings, and travel,” Kaua‘i Deputy District Health Officer Lauren Guest said Monday. The state recorded 2,205 new cases on...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Hawaii marks single-day record for COVID-19 infections

On Christmas Eve, Hawaii hit a new single-day record for coronavirus infections. The state Department of Health reported 1,828 new infections statewide today, including 91 on the Big Island. Today’s number of new cases breaks the previous record of 1,678 on Aug. 29. There also was one additional death...
HAWAII STATE
ABC 15 News

Valley doctors recommend PCR COVID-19 testing ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials reported 2,745 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Sunday. With Christmas just around the corner, ABC15 wanted to know how accessible it can be to find a COVID test. “If it feels like things have been progressing rapidly, it's because omicron is spreading...
PHOENIX, AZ
nbcboston.com

Rhode Island Partially Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate

A partial mask mandate is taking effect in Rhode Island as COVID-19 cases surge once again. Starting Monday, the state will require masks for workers and patrons at restaurants, entertainment venues and restaurants that have a capacity of more than 250 people, regardless of their vaccination status. Smaller venues, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports 1,197 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

The Rhode Island Department of Health Friday reported 1,197 new coronavirus case and seven deaths. The state said 1,142 cases were identified on Thursday. The rest were added to previous days' totals. Friday's positivity rate was 6.0%. According to Department of Health data, 252 were in the hospital for COVID-related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Diego Channel

4 new omicron cases in SD County as indoor mask mandate returns

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An additional four cases of the Omicron variant were reported in San Diego County Wednesday, as the state reinstated a mask mandate for Californians at least 2 years old when they enter indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status. The two previously reported cases...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
WBAL Radio

Where to get COVID-19 test kits in Maryland

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,800; Positivity Rate Reaches 17.58%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday. State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic. Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another...
MARYLAND STATE

