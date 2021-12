Building a consumer brand in today's oversaturated economy must go beyond the advertised promise of an exciting image. Especially in connection with the global pandemic, I have noticed people are becoming more aware of their core values and true needs. I believe we are increasingly embracing our authentic selves, and my team has found that authenticity is what consumers need to see reflected in the brands they trust today. One way you can begin doing this is by cultivating a community around your brand.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO