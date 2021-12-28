ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debank Raises $25 Million Funding Round Led by Sequoia China

By Nicholas Otieno
financemagnates.com
 23 hours ago

On December 28, the DeFi portfolio company, Debank announced that it raised $25 million in a new round of funding that brings the company’s total valuation to $200 million. The China-based company disclosed on Twitter that it had raised fresh funding led by the major venture capital firm, Sequoia China. Others...

www.financemagnates.com

