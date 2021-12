SORRY for yet another correction/update on Monday’s COVID report: Solano County’s December 27 COVID dashboard was updated twice after original posting. Test Positivity was initially reported at 6.5%, but was adjusted later on Monday to show a shocking 16.0%! Today (Tuesday) the dashboard was corrected again, to show 4 more COVID deaths. Also updated on Tuesday were new numbers on Currently hospitalized, ICU bed availability and Ventilators available – each one slightly less alarming than the original report. To restate the obvious – Solano’s post-holiday winter surge has definitely arrived. Get your booster if you haven’t yet and take care – this is going to be another rough winter!

SOLANO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO