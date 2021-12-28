ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Residents alert police who make arrest in another KC killing

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in a Kansas City killing after residents came forward to tell police of the man's possible involvement in the crime....

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Mo. woman enters plea in boyfriend's sword stabbing death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, who was stabbed with a sword. Brittany Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, entered the plea Monday in a video court hearing. She was charged with killing 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster at a Cape Girardeau home on Christmas Eve.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police: Man shot, killed while driving in Kansas City suburb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man was likely shot and killed while he was driving near the Kansas City suburb of Raytown on Saturday. Kansas City Police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said gunshots were reported around 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The officers who responded to that report found a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged by bullets off the road.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle Christmas night

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple felony charges following a pursuit that began late Christmas night. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near SE 4th Street and SE Golden Avenue in Shawnee County on an orange 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that did not belong on that vehicle, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Man who escaped Kan. jail sentenced for double murder

COLUMBUS – A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of two individuals in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Fleming in Cherokee County District Court. Hopkins was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 50 years. Hopkins last month pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas man dead after struck by several vehicles

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. Preliminary investigation indicates that a man was in the street...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Crime#Ap#Kc Mothers#Star
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Kan. murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka area prosecutor has found that police were justified in fatally shooting a homicide suspect. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said this week that no charges would be filed in the death of 33-year-old Jesse Buck Lees. Kagay also found that Lees acted alone in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jennifer Morris.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after three-vehicle crash

HOWELL COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Howell County. TheMissouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by Bailey C. Pine, 26, West Plains, was northbound on Highway 63 one mile south of West Plains. The SUV rear-ended a 2013...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy