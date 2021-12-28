Residents alert police who make arrest in another KC killing
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in a Kansas City killing after residents came forward to tell police of the man's possible involvement in the crime....stjosephpost.com
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in a Kansas City killing after residents came forward to tell police of the man's possible involvement in the crime....stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0