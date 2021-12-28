ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Darrell Robinson

By Richardson Funeral Home
 23 hours ago

Darrell Robinson, 47, a resident of Amite, LA passed away on December 21, 2021 at his...

Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering Darrell Troppy

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont art community is remembering a man who made his mark on the city in a big way. You know the art work you see on those utility boxes in Beaumont? That was Darrell Troppy's idea. Troppy died this past weekend of a suspected medical emergency...
BEAUMONT, TX
Sandusky Register

Mattie Ruth Irby

SANDUSKY — Mattie Ruth Irby, of Sandusky, transitioned from this life on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Firelands Regional Medical Center. Mattie was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi, on Thursday, Feb. 29, a leap year. She resided in Sandusky for 70 years. Mattie was a member of New Jerusalem Baptist...
SANDUSKY, OH
Natchez Democrat

Lillie Mae Jackson Badon

Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Darrell Robinson
jacksoncountytimes.net

Anthony Cole

Anthony Cole, 32, of Lovedale died Friday, December 24, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
WSJM

Carla Fay Smith

Carla Fay Smith,55, of Watervliet, Michigan passed away on December 19, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 4:14 PM.
WATERVLIET, MI
#Mt Zion
WSJM

Larry Born

Larry Born, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, December 19, 2021. A private commital service will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home, of Niles. Posted On: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 2:47 PM.
NILES, MI
Natchez Democrat

Dorothy Jean Newsom

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Newsom, 65, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11:30 a.m. with David Hunter officiating. Visitation service will be from 11 a.m. until service time in the cemetery. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
myalbertlea.com

Tracy Vandegrift

On the morning of December 17, 2021, surrounded by family, Tracy Vandegrift went peacefully home to be with her Lord and join her beloved husband, Doug. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bayview Funeral Home at 2:00 o’clock on Wednesday, December 22. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, Tracy will be gently laid to rest next to Doug at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are welcomed and may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Freeborn County Historical Society for the Itasca Rock Garden, or American Red Cross.
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
wamwamfm.com

Jerry Allen Hinkle

Jerry Allen Hinkle, 84 of Vincennes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on December 11, 2021, following a hard-fought battle with sarcoma. Jerry is the son of John Sr and Lela (Todd) Hinkle. He married Donna Koenig on February 25, 1961, and together they raised 5 children. He was a graduate of Decker High School and Purdue University. Following a short teaching stint in Crawfordsville, Jerry came home to the suburbs of Iona to work the Hinkle family farm.
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
kciiradio.com

Jeanette Lucille Banks

Celebration of life services for 90-year-old Jeanette Lucille Banks of Washington will be Tuesday, December 28th at 10:30a.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Monday, December 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. that evening. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or Sonshine Ministries.
WASHINGTON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

John Riddick

John Timothy Riddick, age 72, originally of Centerville, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. According to John’s wishes, cremation has been accorded. Due to the holidays, there are no scheduled services at the present time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Barbara Riddick, to be determined at a later date, and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 S. 18th St., Centerville, Iowa, 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com or on our Facebook page.
CENTERVILLE, IA
WSJM

Mary Catherine Smith

Mary Catherine Smith,65, of Watervliet, Michigan passed away on December 25, 2021 at Spectrum Health, Lakeland, St. Joseph, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 4:03 PM.
WATERVLIET, MI
Lake Charles American Press

Prisella Goodly Ferguson

Visitation for Prisella Goodly Ferguson will be Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 from 8 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m., at New Covenant Faith Baptist Church, Pastor Jimmy Stevens. Pastor Roland Mouton Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Sandusky Register

James B. Williams

SANDUSKY — James B. Williams, 75, Sandusky, departed this earthly world on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. He was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on Oct. 15, 1946. He was a wonderful man with a heart of gold, who never met a stranger, loved beyond measure and would go and beyond to help anyone.
SANDUSKY, OH
WSJM

Dale Avery

Dale Avery, 80, of Paw Paw, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. Dale lived his life as a devoted educator and family man. He was born August 29, 1941, in Jackson, Michigan, the son of the late Ronald Avery and Josephine (Lamb) Avery. Following high school, Dale went to Central Michigan University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While there, he became a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, serving as President. Dale then attended Wayne State University where he earned his master’s degree. For 39 years, Dale was employed with the Taylor Public Schools, beginning his career as a history teacher, moving into counseling and shifting into administration as an assistant principal at West Junior High School and then principal of the Titan Program, an alternative educational option for Taylor students.
PAW PAW, MI

