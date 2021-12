We all know that Tiger moves the needle in the world of golf, but there were plenty of other moments in 2021 that sent us all into a frenzy. I’m here to remind you of the stories you forgot about and the stories that the pros probably wish they could forget about. Without further ado, here’s the funny, the heartwarming, the good and the bad viral moments of 2021.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO