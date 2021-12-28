ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Talks About Being ‘Scared’ of the Music Industry After Exiting Conservatorship

By Mike Nied
 1 day ago
Britney Spears spent more than a decade under the control of a conservatorship, and it changed the way she sees things. In a new post on Instagram, the Princess of Pop opened up about her experience performing under the gaze of her family and how her creative ideas were stifled. In...

