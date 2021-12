That premise sounds ridiculous when you’re talking about a 23 year old. A guy with one of the best offensive-ability games in the league. Really good rebounder. Can get on a hot streak and match anyone when he’s feeling it. So why are some fans concerned? Much of Tatums struggles have been discussed and dissected over and over on game threads, yet I’m compelled to make this post about it. I need the therapeutic outlet that helps me rationalize why he looks so much less this year than the last couple. Sure he’s 8th in the league in scoring. That sounds awesome…EXCEPT he leads the league in fg attempts and shooting splits are 42/33 from the field. Worst of his career. So he’s scoring on high volume, low effeciency. That’s TERRIBLE. That’s what Celtics fans have ridiculed other players around the league for for years. And then we get into the assists to turnovers…yuck. How about the 4th quarter numbers? Really bad. When you put all of that together, you get a guy that should not be the super-max focal point of the team. You get a DannyGranger. That’s who Tatum is. Maybe a slightly better offensively Danny Granger! If you want a modern comparison, I’d say he’s a very close approximation of Brandon Ingram. Is that a Super-max to you? Is that the alpha of a championship team?

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO