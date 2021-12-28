ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Best Podcasts of 2021 to Listen to Before the Year Ends

By Jenny Singer
Glamour
Glamour
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A weekly podcast drop is the adult equivalent of pizza day in elementary school. Do you remember the feeling of starting a morning, circa fourth grade, thinking, I may have control over very little in my life, but at least I know that later today I will be eating pizza? Or...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

12 Best New TV Shows Of 2021

Streaming giants and cable television churned out a new hit show each month of 2021, ensnaring audiences in wonderful fandoms and online discussions. Loki, Midnight Mass, Star Wars: Visions, The Underground Railroad, and The White Lotus — to name only a few — attracted viewers of every demographic around the globe. People find solace in escapism. More than ever, they want to get away from the devastating news filling up their brains and commune with others, sharing moments of joy they receive through partaking in fiction and fandom.
TV SERIES
WBUR

Our podcast team shares their favorite listens of 2021

Podcasts: Are there enough of them? Yes, we think so, but there’s always room for more! Right, Quentin Tarantino and Carrie Bradshaw?. 2021 has been another red-letter year for podcasts, which means there is an endless list to pick from. So, our podcast team has some suggestions for you – aside from the podcasts we’ve made and produced at WBUR, which you should totally listen to! Take a break from Twitter and, hopefully, some time off from work to do some lean-back listening over the holiday.
MUSIC
News Channel Nebraska

Year in review: 25 best TV series of 2021

Television made us laugh, cry, and offered us an escape during a time where it seemed we needed it more than ever. While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to have passed, the world was still reeling; we worried about the Delta variant, the climate crisis, and the mental health epidemic. Things seemed just as complicated as ever in 2021, but at least we had the comforting glow of the small screen.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freud
Person
Nigella Lawson
Person
Tiffani Thiessen
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Kate Berlant
onmsft.com

Spotify adds 5-star listener ratings for podcasts

Spotify has finally begun rolling out a rating system for the millions of podcasts in its database. The new podcast rating feature, which is already live on the mobile apps in many regions, uses the familiar five-star system that’s implemented on numerous other apps and services with zero equating to bad quality and five signifying the best of the best.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

The 8 Best TV Shows of 2021 for Entrepreneurs

The past year has provided a robust slate of movies and TV shows for viewers who love gripping and inspiring stories of entrepreneurship or corporate intrigue. From autoworkers trying to turn around a struggling factory to billionaire moguls cussing each other out in skyscraper boardrooms, 2021's TV catalog has loads of insight and entertainment to offer business leaders at every level.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

2021 was a good year in TV -- and a bad year in TV

"It was an everything year in TV because TV is too many things now," says Kathryn VanArendonk in a year-end discussion with Vulture colleagues Jen Chaney and Roxana Hadadi. "It’s a giant monolith of cultural production. My own impression, looking over the list of things I watched in the past year, is there were exquisite seasons of television and there were crummy ones, but the vast yawning middle of 'just fine' grows larger each year. There is a place for 'just fine,' don’t get me wrong. I personally enjoyed Peacock’s Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol way more than it had any right to be enjoyed by anyone. But do we need that much 'just fine'? Does the ever-increasing bulk of it dilute our ability to feel like it was a good year in TV? I don’t know." Jen Chaney adds: "I’m inclined to lean toward 'it was a good year' based on the width and breadth of quality television. I’ve recently gone through the process of voting for both best television and movies for various groups I belong to, and choosing the best TV was a much more challenging proposition because there was simply so much. Which is not to say the movies are bad, but 2021 was a super-weird year for movies, and so many of the great ones are bunched up in the last month or so. Whereas I felt like I could find something exceptional to watch on TV at any point in the year." As Hadadi notes, "it also felt like the first year where we really felt the impact of all these new streaming services creating their own original content. I put a lot of that streamer-created storytelling firmly in the 'good' column. It allowed for perspectives that are typically underrepresented in mainstream TV and pop culture to be foregrounded, as in We Are Lady Parts or Genera+ion or Y: The Last Man. On the other hand, we hit upon the nostalgia ceiling too often this year with reboots or remakes that lost some of the appeal of the original series. I’m thinking about Gossip Girl, Cowboy Bebop, and Walker, all of which struggled to find their own identities. The impact of having more also means we’re bound to sometimes look backward instead of forward, which isn’t the stuff that excites me."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Television#Botox
MarketWatch

Opinion: Here’s what’s worth streaming in January 2022 (and why you can skip Netflix for once)

A month without Netflix? It really is possible. Streaming subscribers saw a firehose of new content at the end of 2021, but that will slow to a trickle in January, with just a handful of major releases scheduled. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, since it will allow viewers to catch up on what they’ve missed — and perhaps save some money by cutting back on services. In fact, for less than $25, you can get by perfectly fine with just two services in January — and neither of them is Netflix.
NFL
TVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in January

HBO and HBO Max are really taking their New Year's resolutions to bring you some awesome things to watch seriously. January 2022 is packed, with the final season of Search Party starting things off on Jan. 7, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria on Jan. 9. Later in the month, it's all about new originals, headlined by the John Cena DC Comics series Peacemaker, which premieres Jan. 13, and The Gilded Age, the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, which drops Jan. 24. And for all you fans of classic sci-fi gems, HBO Max will be the new streaming home of the excellent Fringe starting Jan. 15.
TV SHOWS
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Glamour

The Best Audiobooks of 2021 to Add to Your Listening Queue

The best audiobooks 2021 had to offer may include titles about sexy parties, debilitating loss, and lesbian time travel, but make no mistake—great audiobooks take us back to the way we loved stories as children. When we were young, new books read out loud were one of our first...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

The 50 Best Songs of 2021—Listen to Them Now

The best songs of 2020 were incredible, but the best songs of 2021 are just as impactful. This year gave us a treasure trove of new music—from Taylor Swift's Red rerelease to the debut of Olivia Rodrigo, and both jazz and EDM confections by Lady Gaga. Throw in some anthems from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Justin Bieber, and you have quite the dynamic year in music.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wortfm.org

Best 2021 Music: Year-End Charts

It’s always dazzling to look back on a whole year’s worth of music and try to pick your favorites! 2021 was another solid year with many great new artist debuts, as well as reissues and comeback albums from some timeless favorites. On many top 10 lists for critics and listeners alike is the 3rd album from Australia’s Courtney Barnett, “Things Take Time, Take Time”, also known as the All Eyes On The Pavement Blue LP. It’s been described as Barnett “at her most relaxed, creative and joyful.”
MUSIC
Connecticut Post

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Emily in Paris Subtly Revealed Emily's Age in Season 2

Remember when everyone thought Emily from Emily in Paris was in her early twenties and then we were all wrong…including Lily Collins? Well, Emily's official age was finally revealed in season 2, which dropped on Netflix on December 22. Don't worry, this post will not include spoilers (unless you consider her age a spoiler, I guess).
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

22 Outstanding Netflix Shows to Watch Before the Year Is Over

What a year it’s been for new Netflix shows. As 2021 winds down, it’s time to take a look back and watch some of the great ones you may have missed. Netflix has its most impressive lineup of shows ever coming in 2022. We’re getting new seasons of Stranger Things, Ozark, The Crown, Bridgerton, Virgin River, Manifest, Cobra Kai, and so many more next year. You’re going to be busy watching all those new shows on Netflix in the new year, so you'll want to catch up on the ones we've shared below.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy