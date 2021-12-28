ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Album Review: Sanctuary – Sanctuary

By Austin Woods
mxdwn.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSanctuary’s self-titled debut is one of those albums that’s appealing not just in its music but because of the mystery that surrounds it as well. The group’s online presence is sparse, with just a bare-bones Bandcamp page and a website with some cryptic imagery and diagrams. They offer little information about...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in a new interview that he has "done 15 tracks" for a new studio album, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 effort "Ordinary Man", earning him a top 21 story from April 2021. The Black Sabbath legend has once again been working with "Ordinary Man" producer Andrew...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Lights Teases New Song “Real Thing” Featuring Elohim

Lights has surprised fans by announcing that her latest song “Real Thing” featuring Elohim will be coming out this Friday. In a tweet this morning, she writes “SURPRISE it my beautiful girl @elohimmusic and our song “Real Thing” is out on Friday.” The collaboration follows Lights’ song with fellow Canadian musicians The Beaches called “Let’s Go.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Grandaddy Cover Metric’s “Blindness”, Cults Cover Phoenix’s “Bourgeois” And Sondre Lerche Covers Mistki’s “Townie” On New Compilation Album Covers Of Covers

Along with their print issue for their 20th anniversary, Under the Radar has announced a special Covers of Covers compilation that includes their favorite artists covering some of the artists that have been included on the cover of Under the Radar over the past 20 years. Not too long after...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
mxdwn.com

Lorde Shares Aesthetic New Video For “Leader Of A New Regime”

Lorde has just released with a new music video for her song “Leader of a New Regime”. The Grammy award-winning artist previously released two bonus tracks, “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge”, as well as a music video for “Fallen Fruit” in November. The artist continues to treat her fans with another short visual.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

The Best Guitar Albums Of The Year 2021

2021 has been a fantastic year for guitar music, and one that has showcased time and again that the instrument is in rude health, and being used by more diverse artists in more diverse ways than ever before. Picking the best album from such a strong group was almost impossible,...
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Crosses by Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez Share New Cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses”

Crosses (†††), known for their somber and wicked tracks, brings their style to an 80s classic with their cover of Q Lazzarus’ Goodbye Horses. This is the 2nd single released since the duo teased they were working in the studio back in March and June with their 2020 cover of Cause & Effect’s The Beginning of the End being the first. Goodbye Horses, originally made popular in the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, is given a rendition that takes the retro 90s mood and brings the song into the new decade with a sound that feels authentic, yet fresh. Composed of Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno and Far’s guitarist Shaun Lopez, the duo put together a track that features a dark synth and an ethereal chorus that adds a cyberpunk aesthetic to an established classic. In direct contrast with their last release The Beginning of the End, which features a more upbeat and modern sound to the Cause & Effect single, Goodbye Horses provides a darker mood which should be a more familiar sound for fans of their self-titled album. This cover breathes new life into the original song by highlighting the parts that made the original great, instead of breaking it down and creating a brand new version. It keeps the slow and somber sound of the original as well as the emphasis on the philosophically driven lyrics. It then adds a twist with a dark synth throughout that creates and enhances a haunting atmosphere. The landscape of the song changes from a cool drive at night with the top down while thinking about life to a cool drive while running away from an unseen threat. With a balance between the original song and the synth rock sound Crosses (†††) is known for, this cover sounds relevant, but in the end you can still tell that it’s Q Lazzarus. Be on the lookout for more releases from Crosses (†††) coming in Spring 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nils Frahm
mxdwn.com

Cordae at The Novo on March 9th

Cordae, also known as YBN Cordae or Entendre, is an American rapper and singer-songwriter known for his remixes of popular hip-hop songs. Cordae grew widely popular via the internet which paved way for his debut studio album The Lost Boy. His debut album earned him two Grammy-Award nominations. His second and latest studio album From A Birds Eye View is set to release on January 14, 2022 and features major artists such as Lil Wayne and Roddy Ricch. In celebration of the album Cordae will tour across North America on his From A Birds Eye View Tour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mxdwn.com

Neil Young Surprise Drops Previously Unreleased Album Summer Songs

Even though fans of Neil Young will have to wait until the pandemic is over to get a live show, Young has brought a Christmas surprise to all of his fans. While not being able to do shows on the road due to his view on concerts being super-spreader events, he still cares about his fans and wants to bring some cheer to the holiday season. With a blog post written on Christmas Day, Young released the previously unreleased album “Summer Songs”. The album consists of 8 tracks and while most of the songs got released on other albums such as “Freedom” and “Harvest Moon”, Young explains that the songs in “Summer Songs” are different from the ones that were eventually released to the public stating that “the words of these originals are significantly different from their subsequent master album releases in many cases.”. While the exact date of the recordings is unknown, it is believed that the album was originally recorded back in 1987 at Broken Arrow Ranch. Young teased the collection in November and mentioned that he found the songs while looking through vaults of his studio recording sessions. The songs all share the same unique sound based around piano and acoustic guitar and provide a less polished and laid back sound than the mastered versions eventually released with other albums. Never taking a day off, Young also released an album on December 10 called “Barn” via Reprise. In “Barn”, Young once again teams up with fellow “Colorado” collaborator to bring a harder rock edge to Young’s usual acoustic and folk influenced sound. It is unclear if Young will do live shows or tours for either of the albums due to the pandemic. Young has expressed concern regarding live performances due to people becoming exposed to the virus which forced him to cancel his Farm Aid show earlier this year.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Review: The Avocados

¡Ensalada! (Found Object Records) Crashing along the Southern California coast, the sharp twang and rumbling percussion of ¡Ensalada! opener "Bampheus" conjures daredevil wave riders and surf culture that permeated into Sixties American iconography. There's no reinvention of the wheel as the all-instrumental album serves straight surf rock, lying betwixt a Ventures or Surfites B-side record.
AUSTIN, TX
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambient Music#Bandcamp
mxdwn.com

Kate Bush Releases Rare New Holiday Message On Her Website

Reclusive art-pop artist Kate Bush recently released a holiday message on her website, her first communication in nearly 3 years. In the message, Bush discusses the effect of covid-19 on everyone, saying that no one is the same person they were from the beginning of the pandemic and everyone is confused for the future. In typical Kate Bush eccentric fashion, she spend the majority of the letter talking about her encounter with a Goldcrest, the smallest bird in all of Europe. She describes how seeing the bird was a way to reconnect with nature during these strange times. She also endorsed the idea of paying healthcare workers more, and she wants to honor them for all of the hard work they have done during the pandemic. It was a very short letter, and she ended it with wishing everyone a restful Christmas and a happier 2022.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Dave Mustaine Drops Teaser For Upcoming New Megadeth Song “Life In Hell“

Dave Mustaine sent a Cameo to one lucky fan to tease Megadeth’s upcoming album The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. Even though Mustaine has released clips from his time in the studio during writing and recording sessions, the Cameo is the first audio clip from The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. After playing 12 seconds of “Life in Hell” Mustaine added, “I think that makes you the first person in the outside world — outside of the studio and the band and my family — that’s heard any music from the new record,”. Megadeth’s fans have been looking forward to The Sick, The Dying and The Dead for years since the band’s last album Dystopia was released in 2016. Earlier this year Mustaine started using Cameo, a video app fans can use to send personalized messages featuring their favorite celebrities, to keep fans updated on the status of the album. In one of the last updates Mustaine mentioned that the The Sick, The Dying and The Dead is near completion and will be released in Spring 2022. The album is a tour of, not only human history, but Megadeth’s history as well. It combines archived riffs and brand new ones with the main theme of the album focusing on pandemics throughout human history. Inspired by sickness and plagues with a focus on the bubonic plague from centuries ago, the album also touches on other worldwide pandemics such as the swine flu and covid. During an interview with American Songwriter back in November, Mustaine described the album as “a historical journey of how the plague started and where it went, starting with rats on ships carrying the disease, coming ashore in Sicily,”. Mustaine also added that some of his favorite archived riffs are from ”The Threat is Real,” “Holy Wars”, and “The Punishment Due”.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Grimes Teases Possible Collaboration With The Weeknd, Discusses Celebrity Culture And Music Industry

Shortly after releasing her visually appealing music video for “Player of Games,” Grimes has teased fans that a new collaboration with The Weeknd could be a possibility in the future.“Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player of Games” was co-produced by one of The Weeknd’s frequent collaborators Illangelo and the music video was directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi. This could lead to that collaboration coming to fruition.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Listen to Deerhoof’s new live album, ‘Devil Kids’

Deerhoof have shared a new live album entitled ‘Devil Kids’ – you can listen to it below. The concert, which aired in December but was recorded in November, marks the first time that the band have performed together after “not playing or even seeing each other”.
THEATER & DANCE
Elle

Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell’s Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy