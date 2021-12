One of the best things about being a theatre actor? The in-person applause, of course. While every performance is usually concluded with a round of clapping, bonafide stage legends are often greeted with extensive bouts of adulation as soon as the lights go up. You may want to hold onto your playbills, because that’s exactly what happened when Hugh Jackman took his first bow as Harold Hill in the latest Broadway revival of The Music Man.

