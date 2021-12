Igor Stimac's men won the SAFF Championship for the record number of times in 2021... It has been a mixed bag of results for Igor Stimac's men in 2021. They have played 12 matches in this calendar year and won and drew on five occasions each, and lost twice. Both the losses have come against significantly high-ranked sides in Qatar (48) and UAE (69). While it was one-way traffic against UAE as the Blue Tigers were blown away 6-0, the defeat to Qatar was by a narrow margin of 1-0. Meanwhile, their biggest margin of victory came against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final to win the title for the eighth time since its inception.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO