Woman Fatally Struck By 2 Vehicles in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A woman was fatally struck by two vehicles in Long Beach, and one of the drivers fled the scene, authorities said today.

Officers were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. Monday to the area of Fourth Street and Pine Avenue in response to an injury hit-and-run crash, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Arriving paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police said she was first struck by a red pickup truck in the area of Fourth Street and The Promenade. The truck dragged the woman west on Fourth Street, where she became dislodged from the vehicle. The red pickup truck was last seen being driven southbound on Pine Avenue from Fourth Street, police said.

The woman was then struck by a Chevrolet Camaro that dragged her to Pine Avenue. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The Long Beach Police Department's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information to call 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.