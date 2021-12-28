ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Is Getting A Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Funko Pop, Pre-Order Now

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Pre-orders are now live! You can purchase the limited edition Funko Pop at the links below:. Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
manofmany.com

Hasbro’s Real-Life NERF Halo Needler is Finally Getting Closer

Your NERF battles are about to become more like Halo skirmishes than you ever thought possible. Hasbro released a new NERF LMTD Halo Needler that looks the part, and while it may not have quite the firepower that you see in the game, it has plenty of ammunition to turn the tide in favour of the Covenant.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Lamy Safari Singapore Exclusive Pokemon Limited Edition Fountain Pen Set Up For Pre-Order

NintendoSoup Store is now taking international pre-orders for the Lamy Safari Singapore Exclusive Pokemon Limited Edition Fountain Pen Set. The Lamy Safari Singapore Exclusive Pokemon Limited Edition Fountain Pen Set includes several items, such as a yellow Safari Fountain Pen, two Pikachu Pen Emblems, Pikachu Collection notebook, Pikachu notebook, A5 Pikachu stickers, and more. This set is the perfect gift for any Pikachu fan.
ASIA
ComicBook

Post Malone "Circles" Knight Funko Pop Is up for Pre-Order

It's been nearly three years since the first Funko Pop figure of the musician Post Malone (aka Austin Richard Post) debuted, and now we're getting a second figure of Post Malone in knight's armor that's based on the video from his mega hit song "Circles". Pre-orders for the Pop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $11.99. It's expected to arrive in January, 2022.
MUSIC
windowsreport.com

Xbox Halo Series celebrates 20yrs with an infinite limited edition bundle

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. The Xbox Halo series is celebrating 20 years in the industry, to commemorate the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Pre Orders#The Xbox Gear Shop#Masterchief Funko
nintendosoup.com

Windjammers 2 Physical Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Start December 17

Following its confirmation for a January 2022 launch, Switch owners will soon be able to reserve a physical copy of Windjammers 2 as well!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of the sports-action title on behalf of Dotemu. Standard Edition copies will be available for $34.99 USD each over here, when pre-orders commence on 17 December 2021 (10pm ET).
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Octopath Traveler Tabletop Rulebook Now Available to Pre-Order

Square Enix announced pre-orders for an Octopath Traveler tabletop rulebook and scenario are now open. Octopath Traveler TRPG & Replay will allow for players to create their own characters within the world of Octopath Traveler. Additionally, it will come with a scenario. That said, there will be enough material within the Octopath Traveler tabletop rulebook to allow for players to create their own campaigns. It will cost 2,000 yen, or $17, and will release on February 28, 2022. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
TheHDRoom

Bo-Katan Black Series Helmet Can Now be Pre-Ordered

On Tuesday, Hasbro officially revealed the next premium electronic helmet from The Black Series as part of the ongoing Bring Home the Bounty campaign. That helmet belongs to none other than Bo-Katan, and it is now available for pre-order online. Pre-order the Bo-Katan Kryze Black Series helmet at Entertainment Earth.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Hawkeye Yelena Funko Pop Is On Sale Now With a Chance at a Chase

Another episode of Hawkeye on Disney+ means another Funko Pop release, and this week's penultimate episode "Ronin" featured an appearance by Black Widow's Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) that is not to be missed. If you've been collecting the lineup of Hawkeye Funko Pops up to this point, the Yelena Belova figure isn't to be missed either.
SHOPPING
Nintendo Insider

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Physical Edition Pre-Orders Open For Nintendo Switch

ZA/UM, iam8bit and Skybound Games have announced that the retail physical editions for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for Nintendo Switch are now available for pre-order. The standard edition (£34.99) will include an 18-inch x 24-inch foldout poster and a digital code for an expansive 190-page digital artbook. Whereas the Collector’s Edition ($249.99), available to pre-order exclusively from iam8bit, will come with:
VIDEO GAMES
droid-life.com

You Can Buy GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Memberships Now, No More Pre-Orders

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. NVIDIA announced this morning that cloud gaming lovers can instantly purchase RTX 3080 memberships for its GeForce NOW gaming service, with the pre-order period now over. We’ve already detailed what the RTX 3080 membership gets you....
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock – live: John Lewis restock available now for next day delivery – how to get a console today

UPDATE: The PS5 has sold out at John Lewis & Partners, but it is still available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. So far this month, we’ve seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda and Amazon, but will this trend continue into the new year? If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best Boxing Day tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Series X Stock Remains Live For Over 24 Hours In The UK

It's now been over a year since the Xbox Series X launched in November 2020, and since that time, it's never been easy to get hold of one — the stock suddenly appears online, and they quickly get snapped up by eager fans. Amazingly though, this week has been...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Get Halo Infinite Double XP with Pop-Tarts

Right now, you can unlock Double XP for Halo Infinite when you purchase PopTarts! This deal ends on January 31, 2021, and is subject to complete terms. So for participating products & complete terms, head over to www.KFR.com/HaloInfiniteDoubleXP.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

You can now (again) pre-order the Collector’s Edition

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware also used today’s gameplay presentation to create a collector’s edition to announce Elden Ring. That was of course to be expected and most fans probably hoped for it too. And you can pre-order them right now! Update, December 24, 21: new chance at Media Markt and Saturn!
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

The Red Velvet OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition is up for pre-order

On Christmas Eve, OPPO announced a new version of the newly launched OPPO Reno7 in China. This variant of the smartphone is called OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition. As the name suggests, it is themed after the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 1, 2022. This handset is now up for pre-order.
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Silent Hill 2: Red Pyramid Thing Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure Pre-Orders are Live

Mezco Toys has added Red Pyramid Thing aka "Pyramid Head" to their lineup of premium One:12 Collective action figures. The figure portrays the monster as he appeared in the 2001 survival horror game Silent Hill 2. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $100 with a release date set for November 2022. You won't be charged until it ships.
COMICS
gamefreaks365.com

Funko Pop celebrates 20 years of Halo with new Master Chief figure

If you are a fan of Funko Pop and Halo, you can’t miss this exclusive edition. Xbox, in collaboration with Funko, announced today an exclusive Funko POP! of Master Chief using the original MJOLNIR Mark V armor with special colors in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Halo. This new Funko Pop is exclusive to the Xbox Gear Shop, which can be purchased alone or in conjunction with Halo 20th Anniversary merchandise.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Microsoft and Funko Pop! Celebrate Master Chief's 20th Birthday With Exclusive Figure

In celebration of Halo‘s 20th-anniversary, Microsoft and Funko have now linked up to create an exclusive Funko Pop! of Master Chief. Standing almost four inches tall, the vinyl figure portrays the Chief in his signature MJOLNIR armor, this time donning a blacked-out Mark V suit inspired by the 20th-anniversary emblem for the game. An enlarged head with an eye-catching golden visor sits on the figure’s shoulders in the usual Funko Pop! fashion, while his smaller body brandishes the iconic MA5B assault rifle. Completing the figure with a welcome dash of color and contrast are various blue “glows” on his armor.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy