As 2021 comes to a close and we turn the page to 2022, GOLF staffers are taking a minute to reflect on … whatever they want. Welcome to 21 for 21. Golf swings are like snowflakes: each one is unique. (I know that was corny, relax.) But seriously, one of the fun things about golf is the variety of swings out there. From the pure moves of the Adam Scotts of the world to the eccentric flair of the Matthew Wolffs, there’s room for all of them in this beautiful game.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO