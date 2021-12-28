2021 Was NOT The Year We Expected
If we are honest, 2021 was not the year most of us expected. Who would have thought we’d be dealing with a second Christmas affected by the pandemic?
It’s mindblowing once you realize the pandemic started about 2 years ago and we’re still in it. On top of that, the warm weather in December is nice but global warming seems like it’s becoming a bigger deal.
The ugly of 2021:
- Countries fail the climate change challenge
- The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that cause gas prices to rise
- Trump supporters invaded the Capitol
- Third wave of COVID
- Many rappers and legends we lost (Chadwick Bossman, DMX, Young Dolph and more)
But it wasn’t all bad. Here’s the good:
- Trump was banned from Twitter
- Justice was served for the death of George Floyd
- Kamala Harris became the first female and black VP of the US
- Juneteenth was officially named a federal holiday
- Simone Biles encourage others to protect their mental health during Olympics
What was your greatest lesson learned in 2021? Do you have a better or worse relationship with technology?
Some learned to love working from home and learned some discipline and time management. Also learned to appreciate little things: seeing people in person, live music eating out in restaurants.
