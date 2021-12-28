ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

2021 Was NOT The Year We Expected

By Cam Cooper
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMzgN_0dXg5EAv00

Source: eyecrave / Getty

If we are honest, 2021 was not the year most of us expected. Who would have thought we’d be dealing with a second Christmas affected by the pandemic?

It’s mindblowing once you realize the pandemic started about 2 years ago and we’re still in it. On top of that, the warm weather in December is nice but global warming seems like it’s becoming a bigger deal.

The ugly of 2021:

  • Countries fail the climate change challenge
  • The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that cause gas prices to rise
  • Trump supporters invaded the Capitol
  • Third wave of COVID
  • Many rappers and legends we lost (Chadwick Bossman, DMX, Young Dolph and more)

But it wasn’t all bad. Here’s the good:

  • Trump was banned from Twitter
  • Justice was served for the death of George Floyd
  • Kamala Harris became the first female and black VP of the US
  • Juneteenth was officially named a federal holiday
  • Simone Biles encourage others to protect their mental health during Olympics

What was your greatest lesson learned in 2021? Do you have a better or worse relationship with technology?

Some learned to love working from home and learned some discipline and time management. Also learned to appreciate little things: seeing people in person, live music eating out in restaurants.

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy