2021 Was NOT The Year We Expected

If we are honest, 2021 was not the year most of us expected. Who would have thought we’d be dealing with a second Christmas affected by the pandemic?

It’s mindblowing once you realize the pandemic started about 2 years ago and we’re still in it. On top of that, the warm weather in December is nice but global warming seems like it’s becoming a bigger deal.

The ugly of 2021:

Countries fail the climate change challenge

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that cause gas prices to rise

Trump supporters invaded the Capitol

Third wave of COVID

Many rappers and legends we lost (Chadwick Bossman, DMX, Young Dolph and more)

But it wasn’t all bad. Here’s the good:

Trump was banned from Twitter

Justice was served for the death of George Floyd

Kamala Harris became the first female and black VP of the US

Juneteenth was officially named a federal holiday

Simone Biles encourage others to protect their mental health during Olympics

What was your greatest lesson learned in 2021? Do you have a better or worse relationship with technology?

Some learned to love working from home and learned some discipline and time management. Also learned to appreciate little things: seeing people in person, live music eating out in restaurants.