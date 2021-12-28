ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama women's basketball looks to continue seven-game win streak heading into SEC play

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
 23 hours ago
The Alabama women’s basketball team will look to pick up where it left off as the Crimson Tide begins SEC play.

The Crimson Tide (9-2) will start with the conference's second-best team in 10th-ranked Tennessee (10-1) on Thursday (5:30 p.m., SEC Network+).

Alabama started 2-2 with three-point losses to Tulane and Duke but rattled off seven straight before the holiday break. The Crimson Tide had its last two games canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Dec. 20 game against Winthrop was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Crimson Tide program, creating a shutdown that lasted until after Christmas. The team has practiced since but not with full numbers yet. Coach Kristy Curry has said the number of available players has gotten better each day.

The team had momentum going into break on both sides of the ball. For the season, Alabama has averaged 78.6 points while allowing 53.6.

Alabama has allowed only four teams to score more than 60 points, with one team topping 70. The Crimson Tide ranks second in the SEC and 26th in nation with 11.4 steals a game, led by JaMya Mingo-Young's 2.9 per game, fourth-best in the league.

800th win:Alabama women's basketball gets 800th program win, tops Sam Houston State 84-50

New Transfer:Alabama women's basketball picks up former four-star transfer Loyal McQueen

"One of the biggest points of emphasis in the offseason was to be a better team defensively," Curry said, "to take more pride in the defensive side of the ball. I really appreciate the way our coaches have coached it and the way our team has responded. I think we've done a much better job with the little things."

The Crimson Tide has also improved its transition from defense to offense. Alabama has scored 22.8 points a game off of turnovers, a rise from 13.6 from last season.

Alabama makes 13.9 turnovers per game, 40th-fewest in the nation. Opponents have turned those into 10.8 points a game.

The one knock on the Crimson Tide is the lack of quality wins, the best being over Memphis (9-2), followed by Houston (7-5).

"Just to win the next game," Curry said about the team's goal for SEC play. "To focus on that, not look back and not look ahead."

