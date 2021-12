A small box glowing with a brilliant blue light has saved the lives of numerous babies since its inception, and it's only getting started. This innovative box is called Crib A’Glow, and it's a low-cost phototherapy solution for treating newborn babies with neonatal jaundice, a condition in which a baby's skin and the whites of the eyes appear yellow due to excess bilirubin. When untreated, this ailment, which is extremely common as newborns haven’t developed the liver function to properly process the bilirubin, can cause hearing loss, blindness, brain damage, and even death, which is why instant treatment is recommended. This is where the novel phototherapy unit comes in.

