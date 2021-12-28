ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mental Health & Wellness Linked to Overall Security

By Brandi Proctor
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCybersecurityawareness is particulary important as the holiday season brings an...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
jhu.edu

The Intersection of Mental Health and Chronic Disease

Receiving a diagnosis of a chronic illness can be life-altering. Along with the day-to-day physical symptoms of the illness, emotions such as sadness, grief, and denial, as well as an added financial burden, can follow a diagnosis. A patient who is diagnosed with diabetes, for example, will be instructed to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mental health fundraiser supports REPS, employee wellness

More than 1,300 people dined in or stopped by to donate during the Keepin’ Casey Cookin’ mental health awareness fundraiser hosted at the seven Rex’s Family of Restaurants locations Saturday. “I’m very grateful that we had a whole day that was committed to this cause, because it...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Security#Fraud#Cybersecurityawareness
WINKNEWS.com

Mental health resources in Southwest Florida

If you are struggling or if you know a loved one who is in trouble, there is help and you are not alone. There is free and immediate support available 24/7. Below is a list of important resources:. In An Emergency. If you or a loved one is in immediate...
FLORIDA STATE
tncc.edu

Free Telehealth Service for Students Aimed at Mental Well-Being

Thomas Nelson Community College is excited to offer TimelyCare – a new telehealth program for students. The service provides 24/7 access to mental virtual health care from anywhere in the United States, with no cost to visit. The service comes as part of ongoing VCCS efforts to prioritize the health and well-being of its campus communities.
MENTAL HEALTH
Belief.Net

How Holidays Will Impact Our Mental Wellness

As the year comes to an end, the holiday season rolls around. It’s one of the busiest and most popular times of the year. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, the holidays are a time to get together with friends and family to celebrate everything you’re most thankful for in life. However, the business and stress of the holidays impact your mental health in ways that you might not have thought about before. The holidays involve gatherings with friends and family, gift-giving, cooking and baking, traveling, and so much more. It may be an enjoyable time for many, but all of the stress from the holidays can make mental health struggles much worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
benefitspro.com

Workplace mental health: Prioritizing employee well-being and work/life balance

The global pandemic has undoubtedly impacted our everyday lives, and many Americans have increasingly felt a strain on their mental health as the pandemic has gone on. According to a recent study conducted by Aetna and Morning Consult, 44% of Americans experienced a negative impact on the state of their mental health in October 2021, a 10-point increase from what respondents said in April 2020 (34%). Now, as we see more conversations around mental health take place, employers have the opportunity to join the discussion and reassess and reshape how they prioritize employee well-being.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

The Mental Well-Being of Children During a Custody Battle

Oftentimes, and unfortunately, it takes one angry parent to initiate a custody battle. This is a very emotional process for both parties – parents and children. But, based on my experience as a divorce lawyer and family law attorney in both Bergen County New Jersey, and in Monmouth County New Jersey, I have personally observed that often children suffer the most. I am not a trained mental health professional, but below are some things that I have witnessed in my work as an attorney helping clients go through a divorce. Regardless of my insights regarding child custody battles below, it is very important that you reach out to a trained mental health professional in order to protect the mental well-being of children during a custody battle.
KIDS
pix11.com

Mental Wellness Monday: End-of-the-year anxiety

The end of the year can be a time of joy and celebration. But for some people, it can be a tough time that triggers feelings of anxiety. We often find ourselves reflecting at this time of year, but sometimes we reflect on things that aren’t so positive. Dr....
MENTAL HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Musical Mental Wellness Apps

AlphaBeats is bringing its groundbreaking neurofeedback technology to CES 2022 and it is on a mission to change the way people relax and destress by listening to their favorite music. The digital mental wellness platform addresses the fact that mental well-being is more important than ever in the midst of a pandemic. Research from the CDC says that symptoms for anxiety and depression are on the rise, along with the cost and accessibility of care.
MENTAL HEALTH
Union Democrat

Mental health and the holidays: Resolutions

Q: The start of a new year stirs up thoughts of reflection and the desire for change. What are healthy resolutions, and what tips do you have for staying committed?. A: Change is hard, and new habits are much easier to make and then break because old patterns may be more familiar, comfortable and easy. Also, stress from the COVID-19 pandemic can make some resolutions more difficult to follow through on. For example, you might want to exercise more, but you're not comfortable working out in a crowded gym.
MENTAL HEALTH
BlogHer

Normalizing Mental Health in the Workplace

Trust, training, and authenticity are all important factors for bettering mental health for employees. The COVID-19 pandemic that struck almost two years ago changed the workplace landscape as we knew it. Corporations sent their employees home to work remotely, daily Zoom calls became a thing, and everyone adapted to staying at home. For some, working from home resulted in loneliness and isolation, while for others it meant that daily workplace microaggressions disappeared and creating their own schedules was a newfound employee perk. In fact, an April 2021 survey from McKinsey showed that more than a quarter of participants reported that they...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Ultimate Mental Wellness Hacks

There is no black magic or an ancient secret that you don’t already know. I am going to share an anecdotal-based approach. The two hacks I am going to share are:. In my experience, there is nothing that gives you that blissful calm like running followed by meditation. It is the ultimate mental wellness hack.
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Hiking Benefits for Mental Health

I am an avid hiker and love to explore trails all around the world. A short walk outside or a hike has a powerful influence on our mental health, helping us shut off from stressful thoughts and think more sensibly while being at one with nature! Here are some ways that hiking might help you improve your mental health.
brproud.com

Local mental health service to host women’s wellness event in January

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A local mental health service is hosting a women’s wellness event in early January. HYLCounseling will hold a free event to support women in the Baton Rouge community on Jan. 15, 2022. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at 4605 Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge, La. HYLCounseling, also known as Heal You Life Counseling, is a Louisiana-based therapy agency that offers virtual and in-person sessions. The event is open to the public.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy