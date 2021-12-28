ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This New Moon in Capricorn Baño Will Help You Reach Your 2022 Goals

By Zayda Rivera
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The new moon in Capricorn is our first new moon of 2022, and it offers us the opportunity to truly secure our future. Whether you need to balance all those responsibilities with a bit more ease or you're shutting down procrastination to reach your goals in the new year, this Capricorn...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Your Capricorn 2022 Horoscope Says You'll Be Rewarded For All Your Hard Work

For some astrological signs, 2022 will bring about good fortune and time well spent with family. And that’s the same for you, too, Capricorn… except that you’re going to have to work for it. It shouldn’t be too surprising to you, you sea goat, especially since “sturdy” and “stable” are kind of synonymous with your sign. That’s why your Capricorn 2022 horoscope might appeal to that fiercely independent streak that you possess, since you’ll need to do some self-reflection to glean the benefits of the upcoming year.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Gemini, Your 2022 Horoscope Says Major Opportunities Are On The Horizon

The New Year is almost here, and Gemini, you are Ready. For. It. And with good reason, since your naturally curious nature makes it almost impossible for you to be okay with simply guessing how 2022 will go for you. No, you want facts and figures so that you understand what’s coming, because you’re all about communication and connection, thanks to your ruling planet Mercury. So if you can’t wait one more second to know what your Gemini 2022 horoscope is, you’ll be happy to know that it’s luck (and love) filled.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The End Of Fall Will Actually Be Motivating For 4 Zodiac Signs

To quote the motto of House Stark on Game of Thrones: “Winter is coming.” Only this time, I’m referring to the coldest season (and not to serve as a reminder to prepare for an angry group of White Walkers). Come Dec. 21, autumn will fall away and make room for winter, ushering in three months of freezing temperatures and snow to replace the red, yellow, and orange leaves of the previous three months. And with that comes a new zodiac sign season — as the sun will be moving into Capricorn on the same day — making this the quintessential time to find out which zodiac signs will be affected most by the 2021 winter solstice (aka the first day of winter).
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Here's What Your New Year's Resolution Should Be, According to Your Zodiac Sign

It's time to ring in the new year, and whether you're hitting the town with friends, celebrating at home with family, or cuddling up to watch the Times Square ball drop on your own, it's important to think about all the opportunity the new year brings for change and growth. There's a reason people are so apt to make resolutions this time of year; with the new year comes a renewed sense of energy and motivation to reach toward your goals. And New Year's resolutions don't have to be huge changes like moving cities or finding a new career path. Smaller, more actionable goals are a great place to focus when it comes to making resolutions. After all, small changes add up, and you'll be surprised how doing a little at a time can lead you to reach some much larger goals. If you're having a tough time deciding what your New Year's resolution should be, we suggest letting the stars be your guide. Here's some New Year's resolution inspiration, based on astrology.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Here's What March's Worm Moon Will Mean For Every Zodiac Sign

Every month's full moon is unique in what it brings into your life. There's a new one every month (and on rare occasions, sometimes two), each with a story to tell, a meaning behind its name, and its own special way to affect you. With the way the universe works, though, each moon has a different effect for each zodiac sign, and it's all about understanding the stars, the spirits, and how they all work together. March's moon is called the worm moon, and here's everything you need to know about it for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Venus Retrograde Is Making Things Pretty Rough For These 4 Zodiac Signs

As you race home for the holidays, eager to leave the work, drama, and exhaustion of 2021 behind you, there's one last astrological transit currently at play that you should have in the back of your mind: 2021 Venus retrograde. On Sunday, Dec. 19, Venus stationed retrograde in ambitious Capricorn, and it'll remain so until Jan. 29, 2022. While most people recognize and recoil in fear over events like Mercury retrograde — a notoriously tricky period known for communication errors and technology mishaps — each of the other planets experiences retrograde periods, too. Although, rest assured, other planets' retrograde periods are often much different from Mercury retrograde, and they affect the zodiac signs in other ways.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capricorns#The New Moon#Earth
romper.com

Your Pisces Horoscope Says 2022 Is Going To Be A Positive Year

Although all of the astrological signs took a cosmic hit in one way or another this year, 2021 wasn’t peachy for you, was it Pisces? You might have found yourself struggling as you tried to navigate the waters of career and kids, all the while not necessarily paying attention to the person who needed you the most: you. All of those waves were sometimes a bit too much for you to ride, and often, it felt like the undertow was pulling you under. But that was so last year, Pisces. Be prepared for something so, so much better, as your Pisces 2022 horoscope is all about abundance, good fortune — as long as you keep swimming.
TRAVEL
Elite Daily

The Last Week Of 2021 Will Inspire These 3 Zodiac Signs To No End

You’re close to the finish line, because the final week of 2021 is here. This year was filled with trials and tribulations, but it also represented the beginning of a brand new journey. Luckily, that journey is far from over and the best has yet to come, especially for the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 27, 2021. Earth signs, it’s your time to shine, so light up a sparkler and celebrate.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Virgo horoscope 2022: Your yearly predictions

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for 2022? Here's Virgo's horoscope for the coming year... The Magician is a beautiful card (which represents your ruling planet, Mercury, so this year will bring out the best of you) governing creativity, entrepreneurship, invention and making a living from something you love.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
iheart.com

Here are the Best to Worst Gift Givers Based on Your Zodiac Sign

'Tis the season IE. There will be many gift exchanges this holiday season, whether it is between family members, co-workers, or friends. I randomly got curious about who is the best gift giver based on zodiac signs. Sure enough, there is a list on the Internet that breaks it all down. I'll put the ranks below, but before you look. Who do you think is the WORST gift giver?
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Scorpio, 2022 Is The Year To Focus On Your Family & Finances

Listen, if any astrological sign were seething about the turn of events during the past year, it would be you, Scorpio. Never one to hold your tongue, you voice your thoughts (good, bad, or otherwise), but it’s that same fearlessness that makes you a true leader. So naturally you want to know what your Scorpio 2022 horoscope is, because you’re ready for something new and better already.
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

Change Is on the Horizon, According to These Major Astrological Events in 2022

After a year that flew by in a second, 2022 is upon us, and though we're excited for the new year, we would definitely feel a bit better with some extra intel as we get ready for the year to come. One place we can always look to for answers? The stars. POPSUGAR caught up with Alice Bell, astrologer for British Vogue and co-host of the Astrology and You podcast, to get insight into what we'll be dealing with next year, astrologically speaking. According to Bell, a major theme for the year will be embracing change. (Just when you thought things hadn't changed enough lately.) Starting off with some optimistic energy from Jupiter, we'll also be experiencing a series of eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio, and dealing with Saturn's placement in Aquarius. Here's what you can expect from the sky in 2022 and how it will impact your life.
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

January's Wolf Moon Is a Time For Transformation — See What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Each month's full moon not only has its own name and story, but it also has a spiritual meaning and an impact on each zodiac sign. In January, there's a wolf moon halfway through the month, when the moon is at its biggest and brightest — and completely full. Many believe in various powers of a full moon, including charging water with moonlight to cleanse and empower yourself for the upcoming month. As each full moon signals the turnover into the next phase — of the moon, of time, and of your life — it's the perfect marker for turning over your own new leaf. Ahead, you can learn more about the wolf moon for 2022, as well as what January may bring for your zodiac sign. POPSUGAR spoke with an astrologer to garner some insight on what each sign may experience at the start of 2022 as the wolf moon rises to its peak.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

In 2022, Mercury Retrogrades a Whopping 4 Times in 6 Signs—Bookmark the Dates Now To Prepare

Mercury retrograde cycles—which happen when the planet of communication appears to be traveling backwards because it’s moving at a slower speed—have an infamously ominous reputation in astrology for causing snafus in the realms of communication, travel, and technology. But, the retrograde cycles aren't all bad; in fact, they can serve as great opportunities to reflect and reassess. And, really, thank goodness for that positive effect because in 2022, there will be four (!!!) Mercury retrograde cycles happening in air signs (which rule the intellectual realm) and Earth signs (which deal with the practical realm). To be better prepared for those timeframes, consider bookmarking the following Mercury retrograde 2022 dates now:
ASTRONOMY
astrostyle.com

Capricorn Season 2021-2022 Kick Starts Resolutions

Winter arrives! December 21, 2021, marks Earth’s return toward the light, and the solstice coincides with the Sun’s transition to can’t-stop-won’t-stop Capricorn. The four-week phase of Capricorn season 2021-2022 puts the focus on tradition and places your ambitions front and center. Set those far-reaching goals and resolutions!
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy