Public Health

Hugh Jackman Announces He Tested Positive for COVID in New Video

By Michael Freeman
 23 hours ago
Retiring from his Wolverine role years ago, Hugh Jackman has been keeping busy with musicals lately. However, COVID has hit that industry hard and it appears Jackman is no exception. A few hours ago, he announced he tested positive for COVID.

Taking to Twitter, Jackman posted a short clip announcing his recent diagnosis. Saying he has mild symptoms at his worst, he’s hoping to get back on stage as soon as he is cleared to do so.

“Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway,” the tweet reads. Luckily the symptoms seem to be light, “like a cold,” as he states in the video.

Jackman’s fans have his back, with hundreds of them wishing him well and good health. “Feel better Hugh! From one “Harold Hill” to another, take this time to rest. We’ll make sure the dandelions get pulled, the screen doors get patched, and the beefsteak gets pounded. (Man, that sounded dirtier than I thought it would),” one person wrote. “

“Oh gosh, I am so so sorry 🙁 we had it almost a year ago and can sympathize with the worries involved. Stay hydrated and rested. I hope your smell and taste come back too! Fast healing Hugh and Family,” another person replied.

Hugh Jackman began his role on The Music Man at the Winter Garden Theater alongside actress Sutton Foster on December 20. Unfortunately, the official Twitter account for the play also confirmed recently all performances were closed until January 1, 2022.

Hugh Jackman Explains his 25 Years of Marriage Hasn’t Felt Like ‘Work’

Going through something like COVID is undoubtedly rough, but having at least one loved one by your side surely makes the ordeal easier to endure. For Hugh Jackman, that’s likely his wife, someone who helped make their 25 years of marriage not feel like “work,” according to him.

Talking to People a few months ago, Jackman talked about his 25th wedding anniversary with Deborra-Lee Furness. People frequently discuss how difficult relationships can be, but Jackman makes it sound like his has been pure bliss. “People often say, ‘Oh my god, marriage is so much work.’ There are some things you gotta live by, but it doesn’t feel like that,” Jackman admitted. “It’s been one of the best things in my life.”

Jackman confirmed the sentiment back in April when he posted about his anniversary to Instagram with a touching caption. Among other things, the actor and broadway star said being married to her “is as natural as breathing.”

