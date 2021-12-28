Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns Reveals He's on Good Terms With Joel Embiid

Before they were NBA rivals, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid were friends in high school. Like many NBA hopefuls, Towns and Embiid had a relationship far before entering the pros.

Once they both got on basketball's biggest stage, though, the friendliness went away. Embiid, a well-known trash talker and on-court troll, always found ways to get in his opponents' heads on a nightly basis.

Towns, who is one of Embiid's stiffest competitors, never backed down from the Sixers star. So, when the two would battle it out in the NBA, things would tend to get chippy. And during the 2019-2020 season, Embiid and Town's differences reached new heights as they got into a physical altercation on the court, leading to double-ejections.

Following that November night in 2019, Embiid and Towns continued to fire shots at each other via social media. It seemed there was a point of no return from then on as Embiid and Towns didn't hold back.

But a couple of years later, it seems the two have settled their differences. Last month when the Sixers hosted the Timberwolves in Philadelphia, Embiid and Towns were spotted talking before tip-off. After the game, Minnesota's center revealed that he told Embiid he was happy to see he was OK and recovered from COVID-19.

After that November 2021 matchup between the Sixers and the Timberwolves, it seems that Embiid and Towns are back on good terms as Minnesota's big man revealed that their issues are squashed.

Back on Good Terms

"Last time we played in Philly, I had a good conversation with Embiid," Towns said on his live stream with Adin Ross. "I think that one of the great things about it was -- it's not great, I won't say great -- but like I meant what I said after. I never want anyone to deal with COVID. We had that one little moment. You know what I'm trying to say? I know my mom was involved, but I never, you know, I never wish that on anyone. Even my worst enemy."

According to Towns, Embiid sympathized with him after everything he's been through over the last year and a half as the COVID-19 pandemic affected his family in the worst way.

"You know, we really talked most of the game, and we just kind of caught up because we used to be good friends," he continued. "Especially in high school, so I just I told him like bro, I know this deeper than basketball. I just told him during the game, like whatever happens in this game and anything like, I just want you to make sure that you good, and you take care of your family. If you need me for anything, you got my number. The number ain't change since we've been knowing each other. Hit me."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.