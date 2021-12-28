‘Walker’ Has to Adjust to Life Without Micki in Upcoming Episodes

After Lindsey Morgan’s emotional departure from the series, Jared Padalecki’s Walker finds himself adjusting to life without his partner.

Walker follows the title character returning to his family and job as a Texas Ranger after an undercover assignment. The first season saw Cordell repairing his relationships with his family and community. The supporting cast of Walker includes Mitch Pileggi, Keegan Allen, Odette Annable, and Molly Hagan.

Alongside Padalecki as series protagonist Cordell Walker, Morgan starred as Micki Ramirez. Halfway through the second season, the actress departed the show for personal reasons. The character’s storyline mirrored her real-life exit.

Now, Cordell finds himself coping with his partner’s exit when the show returns from its midseason hiatus. The CW released an official synopsis:

WALKER ADJUSTS TO LIFE WITHOUT HIS PARTNER – Things are still tense between Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) after Liam called in a false warrant on Dan Miller (guest star Dave Annable). However, things take a turn for the worse when Captain James (Coby Bell) informs the brothers that Serano’s (guest star Henderson Wade) lawyers are using Liam’s mistake as a way to set the criminal free, putting the entire Walker family in danger. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Anna Fricke & Katherine Alyse (#207). Original airdate 1/12/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Given the nature of Morgan’s abrupt departure, Cordell is likely in shock. While he was accepting of her reasons to leave, Micki did spring the decision on him. It is hard to cope when someone you care about has to leave, even when you know why.

Even so, Micki left Austin on good terms. More importantly, Morgan left Walker on good terms.

Will Morgan Return to Walker?

When asked if she would return to the show, Morgan answered: “one-hundred percent, no questions asked.” Both Morgan and Micki made their careers their lives. As a result, Morgan said “all of that work and running and ambition, it caught up to [her] and now [she’s] facing a lot of burnout.”

“Me leaving was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life and it’s really interesting because my life can parallel Micki’s a lot. And this was kind of a similar instance,” the Walker actress said. “I really need to take the time to take care of myself and my well-being physically and emotionally and mentally, and reevaluate how I got to where I am and make some changes.”

Additionally, Morgan said her inspiration to leave came from Simone Biles and her decision to put her health first. She never previously explored the idea that her mental wellbeing could come before her work.

“We don’t explore the priority shifting enough in honest and even subtle ways,” Morgan continued. “I think so many of us face a changing of priorities. Anna told me that my big arc for season 2 was Micki exploring, ‘Who am I now? Who am I now after these experiences, and why do I do what I do?’ It’s really examining the choices we make and the personas we create and the stories we tell ourselves.”

As a result, Micki’s storyline saw her realizing that she needed to take care of herself. It is realistic and arguably, cathartic. While Cordell mourns her leaving, he can’t help but respect why she left.