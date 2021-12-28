ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss men's basketball's SEC opener against Florida postponed

By Jake Thompson about 6 hours
 23 hours ago
A day after the Ole Miss women’s basketball team learned they would not be starting conference play this week, the men’s team was given the same news. The Rebels were...

KSR Gameday: Kentucky opens SEC play vs. Missouri

Good morning, friends. Barring some last-minute COVID craziness, we’ve got a basketball game to watch tonight. At 7 p.m., your No. 18 University of Kentucky Wildcats host the Missouri Tigers in the first SEC game of the season. Mizzou will be without head coach Cuonzo Martin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Tigers assistant Cornell Mann will coach the team tonight. As of now, all players are available to play.
Brian Kelly brings former UK defensive coordinator Matt House to LSU

Brian Kelly could not convince Kentucky’s defensive coordinator to leave Lexington to coach LSU’s defense, so he did the next best thing — he hired Kentucky’s last defensive coordinator. LSU announced Tuesday night that Matt House will leave the Kansas City Chiefs to coach the Tigers’...
#Ole Miss#Sec#Rebels#Gators#Covid#Samford
Ole Miss expected to hire familiar coaching legacy as next offensive coordinator

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has reportedly found a replacement for departed offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Charlie Weis Jr. is expected to be the new offensive coordinator for the Rebels. The 28 year old has been in his current position as offensive coordinator at USF since 2020 and previously worked with Kiffin in the same capacity at FAU. Additionally, Weis spent two years as an offensive analyst at Alabama while Kiffin was the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Alabama won a national title in the 2015 season.
When it comes to NIL marketing value, the CFP teams score well

The four College Football Playoff participants aren’t just in elite company on the football field. Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia and Michigan each rank among the nation’s best in the NIL marketing value each offers its athletes, according to new, multi-faceted proprietary Nielsen data that the company will announce later today.
Florida players react to Paul Pasqualoni being retained on staff

Florida football staffer Paul Pasqualoni has been retained by new UF coach Billy Napier. Napier tabbed Pasqualoni on Tuesday as the director of advanced scouting and self scout. Pasqualoni, a longtime NFL assistant and former coach at Syracuse and UConn, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) with the Gators as...
