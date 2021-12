A Machine, a Beast, a fan-favorite, call him whatever you want. Just make sure you put National Player of the Year candidate in front of it…. Oscar Tshiebwe, the star center for Kentucky Men’s Basketball, is coming off one of the all-time greatest performances in Wildcat history. He hauled in 28 rebounds in a 35-point win over Western Kentucky last week, breaking the Rupp Arena rebounding record along the way, which was previously held by Shaquille O’Neal.

BASKETBALL ・ 20 HOURS AGO