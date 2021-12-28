Breaking down the CDC changes to quarantine guidelines

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Monday, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered the amount of time that Americans with COVID-19 need to spend in isolation, reducing guidance from 10 days to five, provided they aren't experiencing symptoms and stay masked around other people for an additional five days. The quarantine guidance for anyone exposed to the virus received the same revision.
