ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska virus cases on the rise again after brief dip

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is reporting a rise in new virus cases again after a brief dip, although the latest...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Cost of rebuilding Offutt will be higher than first thought

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska congressman and military officials say the cost of rebuilding Offutt Air Force Base is going to be far higher than engineers first thought. Republican Rep. Don Bacon told the Omaha World-Herald that he’s been told by Offutt officials to expect the original estimate of nearly $800 million to rise to around $1.1 billion. Officials at Offutt’s 55th Wing agreed that costs would be higher, but declined to specify an amount.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s citizen-soldiers

Over the past three years, the Nebraska National Guard has helped Nebraskans through floods, fires, and a global pandemic. Through it all, the Guard has proved time and again how vital they are to the citizens of our state in times of need. As Commander-in-Chief of the Nebraska National Guard, I could not be more proud of these men and women.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
Panhandle Post

Central Nebraska airport gets $1 million federal grant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island has been awarded a $1 million federal grant under the new infrastucture law. The Grand Island Independent reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the law. Kearney Regional and North...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#Ap
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska - A year in review

If you’ve read my weekly columns, tuned into a press conference, or heard me speak before, you are no stranger to my guiding vision for the state: growing Nebraska. It’s been the mission of my Administration, and each year we have achieved success towards that goal. This year has been no different. In fact, Nebraska has made plenty of progress in 2021 worth celebrating.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Mountain lion struck by vehicle in Washington County

ARLINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A mountain lion has been struck and killed by a vehicle in eastern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson on Wednesday posted an image of the dead mountain lion, calling it “a first” in his 40-year career. The...
ARLINGTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Panhandle Post

Hundreds of animals removed from Nebraska home

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society have removed hundreds of animals, including exotic birds, snakes and others, from a home amid concerns they were neglected. KETV-TV reports that more than 250 animals were taken from the home in Papillion on Monday, and hundreds more were...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Two states mandate COVID boosters for healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health care workers will be required to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure that hospitals are ready to deal with a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order Tuesday on his personal Twitter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Panhandle Post

Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
KANSAS STATE
Panhandle Post

Pandemic drives U.S. population growth to record low

WASHINGTON (AP) —U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday. The United States grew by only 0.1%,...
IMMIGRATION
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy