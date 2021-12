The Jacksonville Jaguars will begin interviewing candidates for their head coaching vacancy this week and have already been reportedly interested in the likes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and former head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell. All three seem like obvious candidates to interview for the job, but without even knowing how else the Jaguars are interested, I think the choice is an easy one for what the Jaguars need.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO