ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Meet Tumble! Sea Turtle Inc. introduces newest patient

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZAhs_0dXg0wgA00

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Incorporation welcomed its newest sea turtle patient Sunday.

Sea Turtle, Inc. continues to strive towards its mission to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead conservation efforts .

LOCAL NEWS — Port Isabel: Man wanted in connection to stabbing

Tumble is a 3.4-pound juvenile green sea turtle who was discovered and reported by a family at the Jetties from Isla Blanca Park.

Found with a few scratches and scrapes, Tumble is expected to make a full recovery, according to a social media post by Sea Turtle Inc.

VALLEY NEWS — San Benito father and son lose home in fire on Christmas Eve

Sea Turtle Inc. is grateful for the family who noticed the turtle in distress and reported it right away.

The incorporation also reminded the public that if you see any stranded, injured, or dead sea turtle on South Padre Island or Boca Chica Beach to please call the 24/7 emergency sea turtle stranding number at 956-243-4361.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
South Padre Island, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Port Isabel, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
ValleyCentral

Recycling Christmas trees helps sea turtle habitat

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This year Sea Turtle Inc. is taking the initiative to spread the importance of helping sea turtles through Christmas tree recycling. Dr. Amy Bonka the Chief Conservation Officer at Sea Turtle Inc. said there are many locations where people can take part in Christmas tree recycling.  However, at Sea Turtle Inc., […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County releases emergency health advisory due to Omicron variant

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials are warning residents to continue with precautions and vaccinate amidst a shortage of monoclonal antibody treatments. On Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement that several regional infusion centers throughout Texas have exhausted their supply of sotromivab. Sotromivab is currently the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: First Light

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There is something inexpressibly wonderful about sunrise, as dark sky cedes to color, lighting the opening to the door of the day. South Texas is renowned for its stunning sunrises, whether unfolding on a Rio Grande Valley resaca or deep in wildlands with a handsome buck silhouetted against intense dawn hues. […]
ASTRONOMY
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County: 400 new positive COVID-19 cases

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported 400 new, positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This raises the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County to 123,125. The number of net active cases is currently 1,099, the release stated. Hidalgo County also reported the death of one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Sea Turtle#Turtles#Dead Sea#Sea Turtle Inc#Valley News#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

FAA delays release of SpaceX environmental review of Boca Chica site

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday that the release date of the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) will be pushed further into 2022. Port Isabel: Man wanted in connection to stabbing An update was sent by the FAA saying they will release the Final PEA on February […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Dog Bill of Rights’ goes into effect January 18

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new state law about how you can tie up your dog outside goes into effect on January 18. The so-called “Dog Bill of Rights” replaces a previous law for mistreating your dog that activists said didn’t have enough teeth. The Dog Bill of Rights, aka Senate Bill 5, was signed […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

New Year’s fireworks may bring stress to loved ones

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks may be pleasant to watch during a New Year’s celebration, but that is not the same case for our local pets and veterans. Luis Quintanilla, Executive Director for the Humane Society of Harlingen, said fireworks pose a threat to pets because they are sensitive to loud noises and flashing lights.  […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Pets
ValleyCentral

2022 starting warm before a cold front arrives

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you were hoping to wear a sweater to ring in the new year you will have to wait until Day 2. Temperatures from now until Saturday are expected to remain above normal with a few cities, including Rio Grande City, Roma, and La Grulla, moving into the 90s. […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Regular COVID testing may be needed after Christmas surge

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions of Texans spent the Christmas holidays with their families. Those gatherings could be spreader events for the omicron variant. In anticipation of a post-holiday spike in COVID cases, President Joe Biden announced that 500 million COVID tests would be distributed across the country. As more is learned about the […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy