Meet Tumble! Sea Turtle Inc. introduces newest patient

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Incorporation welcomed its newest sea turtle patient Sunday.

Sea Turtle, Inc. continues to strive towards its mission to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead conservation efforts .

Tumble is a 3.4-pound juvenile green sea turtle who was discovered and reported by a family at the Jetties from Isla Blanca Park.

Found with a few scratches and scrapes, Tumble is expected to make a full recovery, according to a social media post by Sea Turtle Inc.

Sea Turtle Inc. is grateful for the family who noticed the turtle in distress and reported it right away.

The incorporation also reminded the public that if you see any stranded, injured, or dead sea turtle on South Padre Island or Boca Chica Beach to please call the 24/7 emergency sea turtle stranding number at 956-243-4361.

