Knockout Sports Bar opened with a soft opening Nov. 29 in Lewisville. A grand opening has not been scheduled at this time, but it is anticipated to be held at the beginning of the new year. The sports bar is located at 1640 S. Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. The location is open Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-midnight, Thursday-Friday 11-1 a.m., Saturday noon-1 a.m. and Sunday noon-10 p.m. The sports bar offers wings, burgers and pizza as well as some main dishes such as meatloaf and salmon. 469-630-0024. https://kosportsbar.com/

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO