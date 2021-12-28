ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd defends Russell Westbrook I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are asking Russell Westbrook to be...

www.foxsports.com

basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless reacts to Draymond Green calling out KAT for criticizing Russell Westbrook of stat chasing I UNDISPUTED

In a recent interview, Karl-Anthony Towns was asked about Russell Westbrook and replied quote: 'He chases stats. But I think he’s a hell of a player, though. I don’t care what anyone says--you know how hard it is to get a triple-double?... I just think that sometimes he plays too quick. He tries to do too much.' When this quote went viral on Twitter, Draymond Green got involved and insinuated KAT was a hypocrite, posting quote: 'I once watched from the bench due to us beating the T-wolves and he was in the game down 20 with two minutes to go." Skip Bayless explains why he has have a problem with what Green said.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
NESN

Colin Cowherd Sums Up Patriots’ Week 16 Loss To Bills In Three Words

The New England Patriots haven’t received much from their starting quarterback of late, and that trend continued this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones put forth arguably the worst performance of his young career in Week 16. The first-year signal-caller only completed 14 of his 32 pass attempts for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones also posted his worst passer rating of the season in the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to their division rival.
NFL
CBS Sports

NBA Christmas Day takeaways: LeBron James breaks Kobe's record; Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominate

It might not have been the way that the NBA and its fans envisioned the Christmas Day schedule playing out but, despite the noticeable absences, there was plenty of exciting basketball played on Saturday throughout the league's five-game slate. In the end, it was the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz that came away with Christmas Day victories but there were plenty of spectacular individual performances as well.
NBA
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: 'The Packers have an unsolvable issue'

It hasn't been pretty, but the Green Bay Packers are now owners of four straight wins after their 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. The Cleveland win wasn't a treat for the eyes of Green Bay and its fans. Despite forcing Baker Mayfield into four interceptions, the Packers'...
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd likes the Jets to cover against an injured Bucs' team I FOX BET LIVE

Colin Cowherd is confident in Jason McIntyre's New York Jets to cover against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are coming off key injuries within the last few weeks, including: Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett, Leonard Fournette, and Mike Evans. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson is looking for back-to-back wins after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook: “Honestly, I think I’ve been fine”

When the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook this offseason, a lot of the NBA world had questions such as “How exactly does he fit next to LeBron James?” and “Did they have to give up an entire team’s worth of quality role players to get it done?” But Westbrook was going to lift up the Lakers in their non-LeBron minutes, plus LeBron is the league’s ultimate problem solver and had proven wrong everyone who had written him off before, so the Lakers got the benefit of the doubt.
NBA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals If He’s Sold On Tua Tagovailoa

FS1’s Colin Cowherd was once very on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming out of Alabama. But after seeing him on an NFL field, the radio host admits that the second-year QB is limited. After Monday night, the Dolphins are winners of seven straight. Led mostly by a strong defense...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Says this AFC Team is the Biggest Playoff Threat to Chiefs

Colin Cowherd: “With all due respect to Jim Kelly, Josh Allen is a once in a franchise player… I keep falling in love with the Buffalo Bills. They’re my ‘Shawshank Redemption.’ Every time I’m bouncing around the TV set and ‘Shawshank Redemption’ is the movie, I just stop. I could be doing my taxes, I could be late for a meeting, I just stop and watch the rest of the movie. That’s Buffalo. When you are that gifted at the most important position and you can do so many things off-script, I’M IN. If you asked Kansas City privately ‘Who do they not want to face?’, I’m not even sure they would say the Buffalo Bills, they would say ‘JOSH ALLEN.’” (Full Video Above)
NFL
Whittier Daily News

Lakers’ Russell Westbrook: ‘I’m over the whole situation with what everyone else wants me to do’

If there ever has been an NBA player with an independent streak, it’s Russell Westbrook. Sometimes electric, sometimes maddening, Westbrook has never shied from going his own way – which has made him the NBA’s triple-double king and the 2017 MVP. But mired in a five-game losing streak with the 16-18 Lakers, Westbrook has heard a lot of voices chiming in on how he should play.
NBA

