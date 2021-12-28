ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Last Night in Soho' Comes to 4K, Blu-ray With Deleted Scenes and a Music Video for 'Downtown'

Cover picture for the article2021 was a great year for horror fans and one of the many highlights was Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The film that starred Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy was a horror thriller ghost filled murder mystery all about the dangers of glorifying nostalgia and Universal Pictures has finally announced...

