NYE Details for the Procrastinators

Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. are partnering with Nexstar and NBC 5’s Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022 to usher in the new year with country music entertainer Scotty McCreery. The musical performance will be broadcast exclusively on Nexstar and NBC 5 Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022; Scotty McCreery’s vocals will be accompanied by the annual 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects, Reunion Tower’s unique 259-LED light show and a 225-drone light show flown by DFW-based Sky Elements. The Texas-sized New Year’s Eve extravaganza is the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks light show spectacular in the Central Time Zone and will light up the Dallas sky starting at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, Dec. 31. There will be no viewing of the show from the lawn of Reunion Tower or the restricted zones within the “hot zone.” Spectators are encouraged to watch the show from various vantage points around the city and, of course, from home on NBC 5. — Emily Walsh.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO