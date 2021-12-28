ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NYE Details for the Procrastinators

By Staff Report
peoplenewspapers.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re getting a whole new year on Saturday, but before that can happen, you’ll need to put on a crazy hat and make some noise. Don’t want to do that at home? Been procrastinating on your New Year’s Eve plans?. We have you covered. Lone...

www.peoplenewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Drones part of Reunion’s NYE

Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. are partnering with Nexstar and NBC 5’s Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022 to usher in the new year with country music entertainer Scotty McCreery. The musical performance will be broadcast exclusively on Nexstar and NBC 5 Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022; Scotty McCreery’s vocals will be accompanied by the annual 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects, Reunion Tower’s unique 259-LED light show and a 225-drone light show flown by DFW-based Sky Elements. The Texas-sized New Year’s Eve extravaganza is the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks light show spectacular in the Central Time Zone and will light up the Dallas sky starting at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, Dec. 31. There will be no viewing of the show from the lawn of Reunion Tower or the restricted zones within the “hot zone.” Spectators are encouraged to watch the show from various vantage points around the city and, of course, from home on NBC 5. — Emily Walsh.
DALLAS, TX
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
qcexclusive.com

The Best Ways to Ring in NYE ’22 in Charlotte

NYE ’22 in Charlotte: Start the year with a bang and participate in one of these fun and exciting New Year’s activities. 2021 is coming to an end which means it’s time to celebrate! Create some great memories that you can bring into 2022. Bring friends or just yourself to enjoy some of these fun events.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Angelo LIVE!

Merry Christmas!

SAN ANGELO – Merry Christmas from our family to yours!. 2021 has been a challenging and rewarding year for all of us and we just wanted to take time on this very special day to say Thank You!. Thanks for turning to San Angelo LIVE! over 30 million times...
SAN ANGELO, TX
cityweekly.net

Find Your NYE

Obviously last year was a no-go for big New Year's celebrations, but this year couldn't be more different. Below we've got way too many events for you to choose from if going out is on your mind. Whether it's downtown revelry you desire or local-show intimacy, there's something for everyone this New Year's Eve.
CELEBRATIONS
nwahomepage.com

Celebrate 2022 in Bentonville on NYE with “Dirty Seconds”

The year 2022 is just around the corner and you can celebrate the new year in a big way with a party in Bentonville. Watch as musician Sarah Loethen joins Good Day NWA with all the details and the band Dirty Seconds treats us to an in-studio performance!. Fri., Dec....
BENTONVILLE, AR
chicagotheaterandarts.com

Five ideas to celebrate NYE

Lots of places from theaters and entertainment venues to zoos stay open on Dec. 31. Some are for kids, some for adults and some are for the whole family. Just know that reserved tickets and COVID protocols are in place. See the zoo aglow with lights during Holiday Magic. A...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Rodney Franklin
soulofmiami.org

NYE at Freehold 12/31/21

Join FREEHOLD Wynwood and bid farewell to 2021 with a Miami black tie New Year’s Eve. There will be plenty of drinks and sounds by Ape Drums. Suggested attire is Miami Black Tie. Table reservations strongly recommended. General Admission Ticket – $50. Includes Entry + Welcome Cocktail. Smaller...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

NYE at Byblos 12/31/21

Cost: $85-325 Requiring social distancing? NO REPLY. Miami Beach’s famed Mediterranean hotspot, Byblos Miami, is inviting guests to ring in the new year with an elevated dining experience, followed by some late-night revelry featuring a live DJ, entertainment, party favors, and more. Byblos is located at 1545 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139. Reservations can be made at opentable.com/byblos-miami. For all inquiries email info@byblosmiami.com, or call 786.864.2990.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
wilmtoday.com

NYE Plans in Wilmington, DE!

Pop the champagne, say goodbye to 2021, and hello to 2022! New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, so we are going to tell you all the best places in Wilmington, DE to end your year the right way!. It’s time to party:. 1. Docklands New Year’s...
WILMINGTON, DE
edmidentity.com

Prepare for Invasion at Countdown NYE 2021

Are you ready for the most poppin’ intergalactic party of the year?! Listen to our playlist ahead of the Countdown NYE invasion!. Since its emergence in 2014, Countdown NYE has become one of Insomniac’s staple festivals to occur every year in Southern California to celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of the new in style. Past editions have brought forth some of the best artists in the scene to the stage and for 2021 the aliens announced they’re landing in two new locations in the US, Orlando Invasion and Abduction 2021 New Year’s Invasion in Seattle, as well.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procrastinators#North Texas#Nye Details For#Hunt Realty Investments#Nexstar#Nbc Dfw#Nbc 5#Kark#Pyrotechnic#Sky Elements#Children S Health#Foundation
secretatlanta.co

The Indigo Girls To Perform With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra On NYE!

The Indigo Girls are performing at Symphony Hall with The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Folk rock duo Indigo Girls & The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform live at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 30 & 31. Kick off your New Year’s celebrations with a concert to remember, as this unique collaboration takes over the Atlanta Symphony Hall for two nights only.
ATLANTA, GA
QSR Web

Taco Bell hosting NYE party in Times Square

Taco Bell is hosting a private New Year's Eve event on Dec. 31 at its Times Square location. Eligible fans will receive an email today complete with RSVP details. During this one-of-a-kind private event, Taco Bell fans will have the chance to kick-start 2022 while enjoying endless Taco Bell, including some surprise unreleased products, notable entertainment, exclusive giveaways and of course a champagne toast at midnight, according to a press release.
RESTAURANTS
downtownfrederick.org

Steinhardt Brewing NYE Masquerade Ball

Kick in the new year with us at Steinhardt Brewing! Dress your best and put on that fancy mask to get the party going! If you don’t have your own, masquerade masks will also be provided for extra fun!. What your ticket gets you:. *All you can drink Steinhardt...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

NYE at Cole’s Bar

Cole's Bar in Logan Square celebrates the new year with a slate of performances from Chicago-based acts: Rapper Blake Saint David (who just released the EP Be Your Own Celebrity with Sooper Records), psychedelic soul group Late Nite Laundry and soul- and funk-centric records spun by DJ ZZZosma. Tickets include a bottle of mini champagne.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
TexasHighways

2022 Texas Bucket List

As the calendar flips to a new year, we can’t help but feel cautiously optimistic about 2022. The last two years have felt like a roller coaster ride, plunging us into isolation, then offering a glimpse of normalcy before swerving into uncertainty once more. But here we stand, blinking into a new horizon. The sun is just rising. The paths are clearer. And we’re ready to hit the road (while following destination-recommended COVID protocols, of course). We’re excited to explore new attractions—like a revitalized park in downtown Austin—and revisit old favorites, like oyster shacks on the coast and high school football games on Friday nights. Lest the possibilities overwhelm, we’ve curated 22 bucket-list items to make the most of your year in travel. Time to hit the road.
TEXAS STATE
Caught in Southie

NYE in the Neighborhood – Where to Celebrate

Whether you’re staying home for NYE or venturing out to our local restaurants, let these local businesses help make your celebration a little easier. (We will be updating daily – so check back for new additions.) Lincoln Tavern. Lincoln is celebrating the new year with what they do...
LIFESTYLE
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Black Excellence NYE Celebration

93.1 WZAK, Sam Sylk and The Boyd Group Presents The Black Excellence New Years Eve 2022 Celebration! A black tie new years event!. Join us December 31st at Sylk’s in Maple Heights, hosted by Sam Sylk and Friends with music by DJ One Plus Two and DJ Scratchmaster L. Doors open at 7pm and the live broadcast kicks off at 10pm.
CELEBRATIONS
Dallas News

The Marfa Spirit Co. launches first sotol, now in D-FW stores

For decades, Marfa has provided visitors with a dose of food, art and culture that far exceeds the small West Texas town’s size. Now, there’s one more reason to make the road trip, and it serves infinitely more drinks than the Prada installation. The Marfa Spirit Co. is...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy