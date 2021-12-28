Christmas recycling

The days following Christmas can leave a person’s home full of boxes, wrapping paper and other materials. There is a solution for how to responsibly dispose most of the material, and that’s through recycling.

The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center accepts many of the holiday gift-giving leftovers — even the extra fats, oils and grease from all the extra holiday cooking.

The following materials are accepted the the recycling center:

Cardboard boxes- Please remove all styrofoam and other packing materials before taking them to the center. Break down the boxes before placing them in the bins.

Wrapping paper, gift boxes and paper gift bags- Please remove all bows and ribbons, as they are not recyclable unless made of paper.

The rule for determining if it is recyclable is “If it doesn’t tear, it’s not recyclable. Place in the cardboard bin.”

Tissue paper, greeting cards and paper gift tags.

Electronics (including string lights)- old electronics that have been replaced can be recycled to keep them out of the landfill. The center will accept most electronics with a cord or battery for recycling. There is a $10 charge for televisions, but all other electronics are free. Children’s riding toys are NOT recyclable, but the center can take the batteries.

Plastic bags (grocery and retail) and film- Please make sure all bags and film are clean and dry before bringing them to the center.

FOG (fats, oil and grease)- To recycle these, pick up a free FOG container from one of the cages located at the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center, at the Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful (KALB) office or at the Athens Utilities Building. Fill your container with the fats, oils and grease from your kitchen; return the the full container to the bottom shelf of any of the FOG cages and take an empty one.

People can also take their artificial trees to be recycled according to Athens-Limestone Recycling Center Manager Ruby McCartney. However, they can not accept live trees.

The recycling center will operate under special holiday hours this week. Items can be dropped off between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Dec. 30.

The center will be closed Dec. 31-Jan. 3.