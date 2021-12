Two years ago, many parents were solution-focused as they attempted to champion these unpredictable times at home (we saw plenty of clever homework zones and learned a thing or two about hidden toy storage). But this past year it was clear we were all ready to have a little more fun again. In 2021 we brought you stories of family homes with indoor slides and searched for the best fort-friendly floor cushions. We even saw a mom of two turn her own childhood home into an airy, Scandi dream. While you can find all of our kids- and family-focused features on our new dedicated microsite, here, we’re looking back at the 10 articles that resonated the most with parents this year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO