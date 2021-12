If you are melding the images of Duff Goldman and sprinkles together in your mind, you are probably thinking about the sugar nonpareils that decorate cakes and cookies. After all, the Ace of Cakes is known for his cake art and even dabbled in packaging sprinkles of his own at one point (via Instacart). When it comes to decorating cakes, well, the Ace of Cakes is pretty much in a class all his own. The great-grandson of a Ukrainian baker, according to his Culinary Institute of America bio, the celebrity chef began cooking at the age of four. He later gained some valuable foodservice experience at Burger King, Wendy's, and McDonald's and earned a Baking and Pastry Arts certificate from the CIA. He even provided the inauguration cake for President Obama in 2013.

