The omicron variant has now been confirmed in Sangamon County. County health officials say there have been four confirmed cases of the highly-contagious variant of COVID-19. It marks the first proof of a local presence for a variant that federal officials say will likely become the dominant form of COVID in the weeks to come. Meanwhile, two more unvaccinated county residents have died of the virus. A woman and a man, both in their 60s, bring the county’s overall total to 307 fatalities.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO