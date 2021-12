DENVER — The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information about the killing of a Colorado State Patrol(CSP) officer 48 years ago this week. On Dec. 27, 1973, CSP Officer Thomas Carpenter was seen making contact with two people in the area of U.S. 36 and Broadway, according to a bulletin from the Denver Police Department (DPD) announcing the new reward.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO