Since Mike Mussina, when was the last time the Baltimore Orioles had a homegrown pitching prospect develop into a top-of-the-rotation starter?. It has been a very long time since Mike Mussina was the ace of the Baltimore Orioles rotation and, since that time, no other Orioles pitching prospect has ever been able to make it as a top-of-the-rotation starter. Why can’t the Orioles organization develop their own pitching prospects into high-end Major League starters? It seems like other teams develop homegrown pitching prospects all the time, but yet, the Orioles can’t.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO