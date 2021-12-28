ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Sun Country canceling 7 flights from MSP after Monday's outage

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J04Ee_0dXfxKa900
Dec 28, 2021

Following Monday's outage, Sun Country Airlines will cancel seven roundtrip flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday.

The airline at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday said it's doing this to upgrade the third-party software that led to the outage and forced the airline to cancel all of its domestic flights Monday morning.

Sun Country worked with the FAA to operate the rest of the day using a "manual process that ensured the safety of each flight," it said.

It says it has worked with its software provider to fix the issue and they've identified what they believe will be a permanent fix. But in order to implement the solution, it must "temporarily pause our operations" to install the software upgrade.

Sun Country will pause operations on Tuesday, which requires it to cancel "seven out and back departures" at MSP Airport.

People on Twitter are saying they got an email that their flight on Tuesday was canceled but were told no information about a refund or an alternate flight. And then when they tried to call, they couldn't get through after trying for hours.

"We recognize that this news is unwelcome and disruptive to our passengers and their loved ones and apologize sincerely for the necessity of this action," Sun Country said. "We are proactively attempting to contact all affected passengers via email to offer them alternative travel arrangements as well as compensation for their inconvenience."

Sun Country says it will provide more details on the situation "and our recovery efforts as it becomes available."

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

At least 40 Thursday flights at MSP Airport canceled, 50+ Delayed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travelers in the Twin Cities aren’t out of the woods yet, as Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is showing at least 40 Thursday flights have been canceled. The current list of flights for the day also includes 53 that have been delayed, as of 9:45 a.m.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Airlines cancel more flights as Omicron spreads to pilots and attendants

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is pummeling the airline industry and foiling potential fliers’ plans during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. While the number of air travelers has nearly doubled over last year's pandemic-depressed lows, the highly contagious new variant of the virus has hit pilots and flight attendants, causing staff shortages and subsequent delays and cancellations.
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Sun Country Airlines
fox9.com

Pandemic keeps holiday travel numbers below average at MSP Airport

(FOX 9) - During this holiday season, MSP Airport is seeing an average of 30,000 flyers passing through its security checkpoints each day. That’s about three quarters of what they would see before the pandemic, but not without more problems. "It’s so frustrating, it’s very frustrating because I’m supposed...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
swiowanewssource.com

More Flights Canceled as Omicron Continues to Hit Flight Crews

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Omicron variant continued to keep flights grounded on Monday as airlines canceled at least 2,400 more flights around the world, including 900 in the United States. Several airlines acknowledged that COVID-19 was contributing significantly to the cancellations, not just the usual bad...
LIFESTYLE
The Spokesman-Review

Weather, pandemic combine for 1,000 more flight cancellations on Monday

Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights Monday as they struggled to recover from pockets of wintry weather and an omicron variant-driven surge in caseloads among crews that caused staffing shortages. The misery was shared broadly across the industry, but two smaller airlines – Alaska Airlines and SkyWest Airlines – were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Airlines cancel 2,700 more flights worldwide as travel ordeal continues

After bad weather and a surge in coronavirus cases gnarled air travel over the Christmas holiday weekend, flight cancellations in the thousands have pushed into the the week leading up to New Year's Day. Nearly 2,700 flights have been canceled worldwide so far on Tuesday, after more than 3,200 were...
TRAVEL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy