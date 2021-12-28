Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol clear COVID-19 protocols

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nuggets forwards Bol Bol and Michael Porter Jr. have both cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Singer adds that neither player will be available Tuesday for the team’s game against the Warriors.

After playing just nine games this season, Porter underwent a back surgery and is expected to remain out for the year. Singer notes that Bol, who rejoined the team, continues to recover from his tenure in the league’s coronavirus protocols. This sounds like Bol will need to finesse his conditioning before his return to the court.

The 22-year-old Bol, a third-year player out of Oregon, has yet to carve out meaningful rotation minutes with the team this year. Across 11 games, he is averaging just 4.6 MPG.

Denver is currently grappling with a slew of absences that have adversely impacted its contender status this season. The Nuggets are just 16-16 this year. Porter, one of the team’s most important contributors when healthy, is out for the year. Guard Jamal Murray, the team’s best player behind MVP center Nikola Jokic, has been sidelined all year as he recovers from an ACL tear, though he may return in the spring. Wing PJ Dozier is expected to miss the season with an ACL tear of his own.

The availability of guard Monte Morris for Tuesday’s game has been downgraded to questionable as he grapples with left knee soreness, per Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports (via Twitter).